Health

Nursing faces major challenges

Caregiving relatives should be given more support and care services improved. These are the goals of a draft of the “Care Support and Relief Act (PUEG)” that the Bundestag discussed in the first reading. “We are facing major challenges,” said Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach. “More people need care, caregivers are better paid and older people live longer.” With the reform, 6.6 billion euros would be spent on better services and the stabilization of care insurance. For this, the contribution rate would have to increase by 0.35 points. “But the improvement in care is worth it. This is a moderate increase that will be shared equally, ”said Lauterbach.

