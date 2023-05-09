Nursing homes under pressure – AI helps to manage bottlenecks / Digitization in the …

for us

International “Nursing Day” on May 12 – Working conditions for nursing staff must be further improved

Current survey shows: Over 90% of carers would like to use digital technologies

Fall detection with AI: 80% more falls reported

Experts discuss the topic “Will artificial intelligence save our elderly care?” on May 9th in the “House of the Future” in Berlin

Why have digital technologies and AI-based solutions been used so rarely in nursing? Is that purely a question of budget or is it perhaps due to the inadequate digital infrastructure in our nursing homes?

As the current Nobi AgeTech survey shows, almost 80% of all facilities do not have stable and reliable WiFi in all rooms. The minimum technical requirements are therefore often not met. In any case, it is not due to the lack of interest on the part of the nursing staff. According to the survey from March 2023, caregivers are very positive about the use of digital systems. More than 96% of respondents are convinced that these tools will play an important or even very important role in their daily work in the future. 94% would be happy to integrate these techniques into their everyday work.

Nursing homes under pressure – digital technology helps to manage bottlenecks

Nursing homes are under high pressure of expectations when it comes to the quality of care and the safety of residents. At the same time, staff shortages and high fluctuation are a major challenge for management and operators. Digital systems that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life and can be connected to existing call and documentation systems can help to relieve staff and at the same time increase the quality of care. The targeted use of digital aids saves personnel capacities that can be better used elsewhere for human care. What is even more important in the long term: digital solutions can help to increase satisfaction among nursing staff and thereby reduce turnover. People in need of care also benefit from the fact that digital aids relieve their caregivers: if the caregivers have more time for human attention, their level of happiness increases and they feel more comfortable in the facility.

Example of fall detection with AI: 80% more falls reported

An example of the support of nursing staff through AI-controlled technology is the smart light for fall detection and fall prevention from the Belgian startup Nobi. Caregivers live with the constant fear that one of the elderly people being cared for will fall unnoticed and then lie on the ground for a longer period of time, possibly injured, without help. That is why care rooms are constantly checked, even at night. A great effort for the staff and an ongoing disturbance of privacy and the night’s sleep for the residents.

To find out whether this control function can be taken over by an AI-controlled light, a six-month pilot test was started in August 2022 in the Belgian nursing home Gerstjens. The result surprised and frightened everyone involved: 62 falls were detected in the 20 rooms equipped with Nobi lights. This means that 80% more falls were recorded there in the test period than in the comparable number of rooms without the system. It can therefore be assumed that without Nobi many falls will remain undetected. Residents who are able to stand up on their own after a fall often do not report it. Often out of shame or because they don’t want to disturb them. However, those affected are hardly aware that even small, seemingly harmless incidents can sometimes have major consequences. Thanks to Nobi, the staff at the Gerstjens nursing home now have an overview of 100% of all fall incidents and can provide help quickly if needed after a fall. Even falls that would otherwise have remained under the radar because the residents were still able to get up on their own after a fall are now reported in the care record. This works automatically without the staff entering everything manually into the file.

“Today I saw a great example of how smart technology can support staff and thus improve the quality of care. Technology in care can add significant value,” said Hilde Crevits, Flemish Minister for Welfare, Public Health and Family her visit to Gerstjens.

The operator group Care-Ion was so convinced of the pilot project that they want to equip another 700 rooms in their various facilities with smart Nobi lights by the end of 2024.

Experts discuss the topic of “Artificial Intelligence in Elderly Care” in the “House of the Future” in Berlin on May 9th

Many industries benefit from the fact that new, digital solutions and tools make work much easier. Why have these offers in geriatric care been used so little so far? Experts will discuss this topic on May 9th in the “House of the Future” in Berlin.

dr Kathrin Seibert from the Institute for Public Health and Nursing Research (IPP) at the University of Bremen is one of the most prominent German researchers on the subject of “digitization and nursing”. In recent years, she has mainly researched in the field of care projects and AI. She is convinced that digital tools have great potential in geriatric care.“The benefits of care technology must be noticeable in practice for those in need of care, care staff and caring relatives,” she said at the presentation of the event “Does artificial intelligence save our care for the elderly?” Sascha Saßen, who works at Korian, one of the largest German providers of care services, responsible for quality management, sees the future use of digital applications in the facilities as positive enable them to use the new technologies.

About Nobi Smart Lamps

Nobi is a European Agetech company that is quickly making a name for itself in nursing homes and hospitals with its smart lights for fall detection, fall prevention and vital sign monitoring. With a sophisticated AI model and thanks to state-of-the-art technology, the lights ensure more security, respect privacy and score points with a modern design.

The light relieves caregivers who, thanks to Nobi, can be sure that they will be informed immediately about a fall situation. She also supports nursing staff by taking on administrative tasks. Nobi automatically documents important parameters for ensuring the quality of care and summarizes them in a clear and verifiable form. All multiple award-winning Nobi lights are manufactured exclusively in Europe. In Germany, Nobi is distributed by Careline and Uckert Technology.

https://nobi.life/

Download images: https://nobi-smart-lamps.prezly.com/de/media

About “House of the Future”

The “House of the future at the ukb” is a visionary building with the emergency simulation center of the accident hospital, a care and advice base of the state of Berlin and the Smart Living & Health Center eV. In Germany’s most modern advice and information center for home care and independent living, you can get advice and directly experience and try out tools for everyday life and technology of the future.

https://smart-living-health.de/

