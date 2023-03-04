Pirate application day March 15, 2023 for nursing jobs and training

Pirate application day senior residence Vogskampen

If you would like to report on this editorially, we will be happy to provide you with additional image files or text before or after the application day.

But what is it about:

Join us this year… The pirate application day at the Vogskampen retirement home.

East Friesland is known for pirate hideouts and pirate radio stations. Are you looking for a job with fun, good pay and future-proof. Then come to our pirate application day. This will take place on March 15, 2023 (6-8 p.m.). No registration needed! Any landlubber can loaf around like that…

Nursing specialists, nursing assistants (lateral entry also possible) and trainees for the professions of nursing specialist or clerk (m/f/d) in the healthcare sector are hired on the day. Start of training on August 1st, 2023. A resident manager is also being sought.

The whole thing takes place in the old dairy in Schweindorf – Esenser Str. 12 – 26556 Schweindorf, opposite the Vogskampen retirement home.

Curse of application??? Not with us on the pirate application day!

We make it easy for you! Bring a short letter of marque (resume) and find yourself in the creepy pirate bar. Then your tongue will be loosened with a cool drink and a port lout with bread will be waiting for you in the galley. The newfangled food is also called a hot dog. Then it’s off to meet Captain Sascha Dallmann in a friendly atmosphere and chat a bit of sailor’s yarn. If you still feel like going on board with us, pirate Vanessa will take you over to the Vogskampen retirement home and show you which ship you can serve on.

So don’t let the jib hang, but come to our pirate application day at a gallop and maybe you’ll soon be part of our team.

We make your job interview unforgettable.

Pirate application day at the Vogskampen retirement home

Place: Old dairy – Esenser Str. 12 – 26556 Schweindorf

Date / Time: 03/15/2023 (Wednesday) – 6-8 p.m

No registrations required

Working hours: early shift 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. – late shift 1 p.m. to 9 p.m

Place of work Seniorenresidenz Vogskampen – Ant Vogskampen 1 – 26556 Schweindorf

