Nursing: perspectives on the abolition of the exclusivity bond

24 MAG – Dear Director,

as members of the Consulta Giovani of the Order of Nursing Professions of Turin we asked ourselves about the abolition of the exclusivity bond. We waited, we observed the situation and we tried to understand how much this issue, after a little over a month, is still hot for professionals waiting for answers.

We wondered if the decision taken by the current Government was dictated by a renewed awareness of the role of nurses within the National Health System or by the umpteenth attempt to save a system increasingly fatigued by the need to meet certain quality standards in the absence an adequate number of professionals.

We believe that the request for the abolition of the exclusivity bond is part, or should be part, of a wider process of recognition of our profession. As is the case with other health professions, in fact, giving nurses the opportunity to work beyond the regular employment contract, in terms of hours and places, conveys to society a message of professional autonomy and trust in it. In this way, the professional would also have the possibility of enhancing their own experience and skills acquired also through post-basic training courses.

However, that request, ignored for years, was met with a note of regret. In fact, by attributing a time constraint to this Professional recognition, what we could define to all intents and purposes as an “expiration date” is affixed.

Despite the latest report published by Agenas reporting a shortage of around 150,000 nurses, the solution proposed by the current government does not seem aimed at supporting the pillars of our National Health System. What we observe, however, is the response of a policy that still fails to demonstrate recognition of our professionalism and our skills.

A policy which in recent years has remained silent in the face of our working conditions, our training needs, requests for fairer wages and value-enhancing working conditions. A policy that has promised and not kept, which again seems to give and then immediately take away.

At this point we ask ourselves a question: what will happen after 31 December 2025, given the absence of strategies that make the abolition of the restriction definitive? Faced with this decree, which once again places health in the background compared to any economic interest, and with the decision to stamp the freedom granted to the bond of contractual exclusivity with an expiry date, we wonder whether it is only up to us nurses to make it clear that health professionals should not fit into any pyramid or hierarchy based on merit or political power, but they are all equally critical to the health of the population. In fact, nurses should not make up for the numerical shortcomings of the system, but should be highlighted for their professionalism. This “expiration date” contributes to not guaranteeing the recognition that our profession deserves.

We believe, as young nurses, that it is increasingly necessary to free our profession without second thoughts from the limitations and deadlines resulting from a short-sighted policy; only in this way will it be possible to guarantee and provide adequate assistance to citizens.

Consult Youth OPI Turin

24 maggio 2023

