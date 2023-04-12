Promote research, training, professional development and scientific updating in the nursing field, also through interdisciplinary surveys, to develop the quality of care provided to citizens and improve public perception of the nursing profession, the aims of the protocol

12 APR –

Promote nursing research also at an international level and all initiatives related to it. This is the objective of the memorandum of understanding between Fnopi-Jerseythe Center of Excellence for Research and Development in Nursing established by the Federation e Rcsi University of Medicine and Health Sciences di Dublino.

The protocol starts from the need identified by both parties to jointly promote research, training, professional development and scientific updating in the nursing field, also through interdisciplinary surveys, to develop the quality of care provided to citizens and improve the perception of the public towards the nursing profession.

Another objective is to stimulate the development of skills and performance of individual professionals and research teams committed to providing scientific evidence for safe and effective clinical practice.

The joint initiatives, explains Fnopi, will help to expand nursing research towards interdisciplinary inquiry, to develop the quality of care provided and to advance public perception of the nursing profession.

To achieve these objectives, the agreement provides for:

– create and implement multi-centre and multi-site joint research projects;

– develop and strengthen research projects between national and international partners;

– implement policy-focused research findings and initiatives for nursing care development;

– drive change through evidence-based practices;

– translating research results into evidence-based practices, disseminating the results of the same for quality health care that safeguards patient safety;

– promote health and well-being in communities through research.

To do this, Fnopi-Cersi and RCSI are committed to guaranteeing effective collaboration so that the protocol is disclosed and known at supranational and territorial levels, promoting the initiative and ensuring adequate communication through the media channels available. And of course, all thanks to a continuous and constant collaboration between the respective working groups, necessary for the optimal realization of the respective activities.

“Our task – he declared Loredana Sasso, scientific director of Cersi, chaired by the president of Fnopi, Barbara Mangiacavalli – is to play a key role in policy and research in terms of building ‘meta-capacity’, acting as a collector of maximum knowledge and the best experts in the specific field of nursing and its resource and strategic strength are the development and sharing of knowledge through studies and research and collaborations at local and international level”.

“Thanks to nursing research and its development also at an international level – he said Barbara Mangiacavalli – we make our most advanced skills available to the country, gained over years of training and university research on strategic areas for contemporary society: population aging, management of chronic conditions, quality of life of the most fragile, starting from the first place of care and assistance which is the domicile of the people. to enhance nursing research, also improving cooperation between universities, hospitals and the community and offering nursing care to patients and families consistent with the best available evidence, improving patient outcomes”.

“A partnership of this type – he commented Thomas Kearns, RCSI Executive Director – aims to maximize nursing response to current and emerging health services challenges. It provides a model to support the advanced practice development of our graduates, which will help build a critical mass of nurses working to the highest standard and to the highest quality. This is the leadership required locally and internationally to achieve the goals of the health agenda through expanding the role and responsibility of nurses.”

April 12, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

