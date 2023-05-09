Nursing training at universities: finally make countries responsible for costs

AOK Federal Association

On the occasion of today’s specialist hearing on the draft bill of the Act to Strengthen Nursing Studies (PflStudStG), the Chairwoman of the Board of the AOK Federal Association, Dr. Carola Reimann, the lack of participation by the federal states in the costs of university nursing training:

“Strengthening academic nursing training can help to make the nursing profession more attractive. The lack of remuneration for practical time has put academic training at a clear competitive disadvantage compared to school-based training. We therefore welcome the planned restructuring of nursing training at universities.

However, the draft law continues the insufficient financial contribution of the federal states to the training costs. It is also not justifiable in terms of regulatory policy for these costs to be financed from the insured persons’ contributions. Nor should the problem of increasing personal contributions in the inpatient and outpatient areas be passed on to people in need of care and their relatives – especially since the traffic light in its coalition agreement has promised financial relief for the training costs for the personal contributions.

Instead, the legislature must finally make the federal states responsible: it is clearly their task to pay the costs for the training of nursing professionals at the universities, because the issue of education is a matter for the federal states.”

