What happens if you eat 250 g of Nutella every day? Nutritionist doctors explain it to us, maximum attention can be really risky for your health. Here because.

Its origin is traced back to 1964 in Alba in Piedmont marketed for the first time throughout the country. However, his original idea began to be in the air as early as the 1920s when the Ferrero family ardently tried to create a food to give to malnourished children that didn’t require too much time to make.

Nutella was originally called Giandujot and had the consistency of solid butter sold in foil that was sold by weight and sliced ​​to make sandwiches.

In 1951 the prototype of the Supercrema which replaced the heavy and full-bodied cocoa butter of the previous product, with a mixture of vegetable oils that were very easy to work with and which made the hazelnut cream spreadable and easily usable on bread and cakes,

The success of Nutella has been such that since February 5, 2007 thanks to the American food blogger Sarah Rosso an international holiday has also been established that celebrates it all over the world, the World Nutella Day.

Millions of admirers all over the world of this incredible cream which is also the one most copied by small and medium-sized confectionery industries. Today it seems that almost all Italian families have at least one jar of Nutella at home and abuse it very often, even with deep spoonfuls taken directly from the jar.

How much does the cream in question hurt if consumed every day? Experts tell us, we have to be very careful about our health. Let’s see why.

Nutella every day? For doctors it is a “NO!”. Here because

Maybe you haven’t really stopped by read the label placed on the back of the package, but maybe you should start doing it. Now let’s explain why.

Nothing so transcendental, the label shows everything consumers should know about the product in question, therefore also knowing that it is not a product suitable for those suffering from high blood sugar and cholesterol LDL gone crazy.

Indeed, the original product contains a percentage of hazelnuts equal to just 13% while there are 57% sugar, 30% palm oil, bitter cocoa and skimmed milk powder the remaining 0,…%.

This means that a serving of 3 spoonfuls full of Nutella (equal to 250 g) contain 3.5 g of saturated fat, which is 18% of the daily limit and 21 g of sugar, which is about 5 teaspoons of granulated white sugar (the worst on the market).

White sugar also causes not only strong problems with the digestive tract, such as heaviness, chronic fatigue, colitis, diarrhea, constipation as well as raising blood sugar in the weakest subjects.

The recommended portion and of 15 g of Nutella twice a week maximumfor which the total caloric contribution amounts to 81 kcal.

Limiting the intake of industrial confectionery products is the only solution to maintain a healthy and long-lasting lifestyle without repercussions in terms of bad health and long-term chronic ailments.