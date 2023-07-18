Nutri-Score: Bread will probably no longer receive a green label in the near future

The Nutri-Score is revised. In the future, most types of bread will no longer be classified as healthy. You will then get a C or D instead of an A or B.

At the end of the year, new rules will be implemented for the Nutri-Score. Bread will then no longer receive a green label in the future. This is reported by the “Lebensmittel Zeitung (LZ)”. After the recalculation of the Nutri-Score, many mixed breads will probably only end up in category C.

While nothing will change in the case of wholemeal breads and they will continue to be awarded the green category A, many breads will probably slip into a worse category from the end of December and mostly receive a yellow C. Pure wheat bread could even go down further.

New classification for the Nutri-Score: many types of bread no longer receive a green label

With the new classifications, the scientific committee of the countries participating in the Nutri-Score – Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain – wants to “further improve the validity of the Nutri-Score” and “bring the logo better into line with the nutritional recommendations “.

However, companies do not have to change the Nutri-Score award immediately if the classification changes. They have a two-year sell-off period to change the labeling of their products by the end of 2025.

The Nutri-Score is adjusted gradually. The scientific committee responsible for the calculation published the proposals for solid foods – including bread – in July 2022. A second report with suggested changes for beverages followed in March 2023. A third report for fruit and vegetables is now to follow in the coming months.