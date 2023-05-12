Nutri-score, the algorithm for milk and drinks, that’s how it works

The algorithm continues to evolve Nutri-score, the study that helps us stay fit. It is a software that allows you to categorize drinks such as milk and others within categories marked according to the level of health. Let’s see in detail what it is and how to read its symbols and values.



An algorithm for drinks

Who said technology doesn’t help us in the daily? Knowing how to use digital systems is becoming increasingly important in our days and the modern era is increasingly moving towards a consumer-friendly future. The Nutri-score is updated taking inspiration from some countries that have already adopted it some time ago and which have now made an important upgrade. This software takes into account the values ​​that characterize each drink to assign a score to understand whether it is a healthy product or not. Introduced in France in 2017, over time it also arrived in other countries and the upgrade came after the scientific opinion of experts from the following countries: Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and France itself.



But how does it work? In practice the algorithm assigns a score ranging from -15 for the healthiest foods to +40 for the least healthy ones. This score is inscribed in tables which are made up of 5 letters. Those included in A are the healthiest drinks, i.e. those that have obtained scores closer to or equal to -15. Those that go to the letter E instead are those that concern values ​​close to or equal to 40, so let’s talk about the least healthy drinks. The algorithm has now been further revised to update itself to new drinks or to re-analyze those that already exist and equated previously to certain values, apparently incorrectly. The drinks affected are milk in all its forms, vegetable drinks sold as substitutes and soft drinks sweetened with non-caloric sweeteners.

What are we in?

What kind of drinks we find inside and how they are classified? Let’s take a few practical examples. In reality, water is the only drink that falls into category A. In category B there are only drinks with very little sugar (less than 2 grams per 100 millilitres). For those exceeding these limits there are instead the letter D and E. Vegetable drinks based on rice, oats, soy, which on average contain between 9 and 16 grams of sugar every 100 ml they get, in most cases, a C, even if in some cases they also end up in B, while it is very rare that they fall into category D.

If, on the other hand, you are wondering what happens to cow’s milk, skimmed or partially skimmed milk is the only one that ends up in B. Whole milk instead goes to C because of the fats. Instant coffee, chocolate and chicory are also analyzed by the algorithm.

The algorithm of Nutri-Score has not passed indifferent and has also aroused some perplexity. There are those who fear it may discourage the intake of milk, which has always been strongly recommended. In fact, the creators of the software specified that the platform really wants to inform about the possible risks of taking other types of beverages based on latteas they always contain a lot of sugars, while the best milk is always the one with a low fat content.

Nutri-score, the label on the products

If you are wondering how to download Nutri-score, then perhaps you have not understood that it is not an app, but a real regulation that will be applied to the products through a special label. In this way we will be able to understand if the drink we are buying is actually healthy, or potentially harmful. As mentioned, there was no lack of controversy, given that many producers say they are confused. But meanwhile 300 scientists have appealed to the European Union in favor of the label.