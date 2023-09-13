Nutrition and cancer, Biologists Association and Pascale Institute together – Nutrition

“Nutritional status has a fundamental role in the evolution of some pathologies, including tumors” and “malnutrition has a variable incidence (40-80%) and affects approximately 15-20% of cancer patients at diagnosis and until to 80-90% of advanced stage patients, causing a reduced response to therapies, greater treatment-related toxicity and a worse quality of life”: this is the theme of today’s event “Nutrition and cancer: before, during and after therapy”, organized by the National Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors “Giovanni Pascale Foundation” of Naples and the National Agency for the Welfare and Assistance of Biologists (Enpab), which takes place in the Neapolitan capital.





“Through the collaboration with the Pascale Institute – comments the president of the Professional Pension Fund Tiziana Stallone – we are demonstrating how important the integration of the figure of the nutritional biologist within the oncology team is. Showing the effectiveness of interdisciplinarity is part of the our institutional task aimed at promoting active welfare and support for work, through training dedicated to the biologist within the hospital, also with a view to future integration of freelancers. I hope that this will become a model, to be proposed again at the level of the national health system”, he adds.





“The idea of ​​the profound link between the nutritional aspect and the development and control of tumor pathology is increasingly becoming established – states the general director of Pascale, Attilio Bianchi – Days like this are useful so that these scientific acquisitions increasingly represent a shared heritage between the professionals”, reads a note from Enpab.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

