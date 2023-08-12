Nutrition and health: how to introduce all the vitamins and minerals essential for our body in the diet

Vitamins and minerals are essential for our body but we can only introduce them with the right diet. Here’s how to fill it up.

Vitamins and minerals are essential for the proper functioning of our body. However, the body cannot produce them on its own, but needs close ‘collaboration’ with them the right nutrition. Fortunately, given the abundance of meals we eat every day, every week and every month, it’s practically impossible not to eat them daily.

Of course, it is possible to be deficient in some vitamins or minerals (for example iron and/or magnesium) and in that case discovering it can be useful to implement adjustments in one’s diet to make up for the deficiency or possibly think about taking some supplement (obviously on the advice of the doctor).

Where there are vitamin and mineral deficiencies, there is still that of avoid “do it yourself” and always seek advice from a specialist on supplementation or the right diet to follow.

Vitamins and minerals: with this type of diet you can take them every day

Eating well is not only for staying fit but also and above all for being healthy. Being healthy means that the body works well and that there are no deficiencies of either macronutrients, micronutrients or trace elements.

To guarantee all this, it is necessary to follow a correct, healthy and balanced diet, which is essentially based on these pillars:

Consume whole grains (even the more unknown ones such as sorghum, millet, oats) and pseudo cereals (quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth) Consume fruit and vegetables every day, even those that are considered poor, possibly of different colors (because based on this depends on the vitamins and minerals introduced) Consume legumes regularly every week Eat fish (even species considered second choice) Consume often discarded parts of meat (such as offal) Use iodized salt as a condiment Experiment with new ingredients such as seaweed, spices, herbs aromaticEncourage a variety of foods every day and every week

Where you follow a different type of diet, for example if you marry the vegan choice, not having as much protein variety as in an omnivorous or vegetarian diet, it is normal to have basic vitamins and minerals deficiencies. Think, for example, of Omega 3 and vitamin B12 present in foods of animal origin such as meat, eggs and fish. Clearly, even on medical advice, you can opt for a supplementation of these micronutrients which are essential to avoid dysfunctions in your body.

Same thing if you have proven anemia, i.e. an iron deficiency. In addition to suggesting supplements, the specialist will be able to recommend tricks to better absorb this important mineral, like adding lemon on meat or accompanying lentils with peppers. Finally, another very common deficiency, especially in people of a certain age, can be that of vitamin D. You can fill up with it thanks to the sun’s rays, especially in summer. In winter it is better to take it through specific supplements.

