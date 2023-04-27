Nutrition and teeth: what to eat, what to avoid for oral health

To take care of your oral hygiene it is not enough to brush your teeth often and well: healthy eating and lifestyles they are just as important to one good oral health. According to the WHO, the diffusion of diets rich in sugars and fats and the increase in the consumption of alcohol and tobacco are at the origin of many pathological conditions, many of which also concern oral health. The increasing incidence of oral pathologies, such as tooth decay and periodontal disease, have made nutrition a public health issue. As with obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, oral diseases are also closely related to diet and lifestyle.

nutrition and tooth decay — Caries is an oral infectious disease closely related to diet. It is currently one of the most common chronic pathologies in the world, which can arise in both milk and permanent teeth. The first sign of the onset of caries is the demineralization of the hard tissues, which gradually affects the enamel. If not treated in time, caries can destroy the deepest layers of the tooth, until it is lost. The onset of this pathology is influenced by multiple factors: adiet lacking in vitamins and mineral salts and rich in sugars (glucose, added fructose and artificial sweeteners in general), salivary flow, oral hygiene conditions, use of fluorinated products.

the most common mistakes — It's a very common mistake when it comes to health-related nutrition: excess with sugars and fermentable carbohydrates. The sugars introduced with the diet, especially sucrose, taken more than four times a day and added to foods such as sweets, biscuits, fruit juices, honey, determine a increased risk of dental caries and other pathologies of the oral cavity. In the total count of sugars, soft drinks and drinks with added sugar must also be added. For example, a simple coffee, if sweetened and consumed several times a day, is a source of excess sugar. In 2015 WHO recommended that limit your free sugar intake to less than 10% of total energy intake for adults and children, specifying that a further 5% reduction would provide additional health benefits. The control the frequency of sugar intake therefore represents a key factor in the prevention of oral health. In a balanced diet, the consumption of fructose naturally contained in foods (fruit, vegetables, flour for bread, pasta and pizza) has no negative effect on the teeth.

Food advice for good oral health — To ensure that your mouth and teeth are in perfect health, it is important prefer mouth-friendly foods: apple, banana, tea, raisins, cocoa beans, propolis, cruciferous vegetables, milk, cod, oily fish, eggs, dried fruit. Good hydration of the body through proper water intake is also essential. For dental health are also very important, the vitamins A,D,K,B (especially B6,B9,B12) and mineral salts such as iron, manganese, zinc. The vitamin intake is also of fundamental importance for the correct functioning of the salivary glands; an insufficient vitamin intake can cause atrophy of the glands with a consequent decrease in salivary flow, depriving the oral environment of the buffering and defensive capacity of saliva against cariogenic bacteria. In addition to quantity, they also play a vital role the type and texture of the food: chewing foods rich in fiber helps to clean the teeth and stimulate the production of saliva, which contains many healthy substances for the well-being of the dental tissues.

Foods that can help improve oral health include: