Thyroid imbalances can be primary, i.e. depend on dysfunctions of the gland, or secondary, i.e. depend on alterations of the hormonal regulation systems or linked to metabolic, transport and conversion alterations of the same hormones. There are various conditions that determine these phenomena, including chronic stress, exposure to toxins of various kinds (endocrine disruptors), adverse reactions to foods, immune diseases, dietary deficiencies/excesses, sleep disorders, overweight, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

The production of thyroid hormones is regulated by the hormone TSH, produced by the pituitary gland, under the stimulation of the hormone TRH, produced by the hypothalamus. This production mechanism is regulated by the feedback system, i.e. if the levels of thyroid hormones rise too much, the production of the TSH hormone is blocked, while if the levels of thyroid hormones go down there is a stimulation of the TSH. TSH levels are therefore increased in hypothyroidism and decreased in hyperthyroidism.

Thyroid hormones perform several metabolic functions:

– Regulation of Basal Metabolism by stimulating oxygen consumption and thermogenesis with heat production to maintain optimal body temperature

– Fat oxidation for energy production

– Metabolism of carbohydrates: they favor the uptake of glucose, improving insulin sensitivity and increasing both the reserves and the availability of blood glucose.

– Metabolism of proteins: they are essential for protein synthesis, but in excess they cause protein catabolism.

– They are fundamental for the correct functioning of the CNS, of cardiac contractility, of the gastrointestinal system, for the growth of hair, skin appendages and skin.

The micronutrients necessary for thyroid metabolism are:

– Iron: the enzymes that work for the production of thyroid hormones need iron for their functioning

– Iodine: it is necessary for the formation of thyroid hormones, but its deficiency or its excess are related to hypothyroidism.

– Selenium, Zinc: necessary for the enzymatic metabolism of the thyroid

– Vitamin A: its deficiency causes a decrease in the absorption of iodine at the thyroid level and other complications affecting the thyroid.

From a dietary point of view, to optimize thyroid function it is good to:

– Use a normo-calorie diet with the right amount of carbohydrates

– Follow a choice of elimination (at least partial and in the early stages) of allergens and foods that could fuel systemic inflammation.

– Eliminate soy, even if the studies are conflicting, as it would lower the bioavailability of thyroid iodine.

– Reduce cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, radishes, savoy cabbage, rocket, horseradish…etc. as they contain an active principle (natural pesticide) which acts by decreasing iodine and inhibiting thyroxine (T4).

– Do not use the L-Carnitine supplement and maintain a low glycemic load diet, mainly using sources of complex carbohydrates, such as cereals, fruit, tubers.