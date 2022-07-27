Health comes first, even during the summer. Although it is the most relaxing time of the year, dedicated to recreation and entertainment, it is important to make positive choices for the body. Starting fromPower supply which must be balanced, nourishing but also strongly hydrating and light. The over 60s know this well, particularly attentive to their well-being starting from table. Able to change their diet, depending on the season itself: hotter and muggy.

Although it is easy to give in to temptations, to small pleasures, it is good to choose a balanced menu that does not affect the well-being of the body, starting from digestion itself. Here is how you behaved, how to reduce excesses and which mistakes should be avoided. Allowing yourself a few exceptions to the rule, to follow a balanced and hydrating diet with more enthusiasm.

Summer and nutrition, the most common mistakes

The desire for summer relaxation often pushes towards an abandonment of everyday habits, starting with those related to food and nourishment. Towards a less regular style, seasoned with products that are not always beneficial for the over 60s. The famous violation of the rule which can affect health, particularly if you follow specific treatments and diets. For a holiday of serenity it is important not to slip into error, avoiding choices that are not exactly optimal. Let’s find out together.

Hydration : beer, alcohol, fizzy drinks, a seemingly refreshing and enjoyable but certainly not healthy mix, which can increase the dehydration of the body by also raising the pressure;

: beer, alcohol, fizzy drinks, a seemingly refreshing and enjoyable but certainly not healthy mix, which can increase the dehydration of the body by also raising the pressure; fats and sugars : fried foods, excessively fatty foods, sweets and ice creams that are too high in calories, an excess of carbohydrates, a combination that does not nourish but weighs down. While increasing cholesterol and blood sugar levels;

: fried foods, excessively fatty foods, sweets and ice creams that are too high in calories, an excess of carbohydrates, a combination that does not nourish but weighs down. While increasing cholesterol and blood sugar levels; fibre : consuming too many fatty foods, or excessively seasoned carbohydrates, does not allow a balanced intake of fiber, essential for intestinal health;

: consuming too many fatty foods, or excessively seasoned carbohydrates, does not allow a balanced intake of fiber, essential for intestinal health; not very rich menu : repetitiveness at the table is the enemy of nourishment, in particular if you consume quick, unbalanced and not very nutritious meals, preferring prepackaged products, or only cold foods, which do not satisfy the body’s sustenance needs;

: repetitiveness at the table is the enemy of nourishment, in particular if you consume quick, unbalanced and not very nutritious meals, preferring prepackaged products, or only cold foods, which do not satisfy the body’s sustenance needs; timetables : changing the regularity linked to meals is a problem for those who have to follow a precise routine, with the risk of skipping fundamental appointments such as snack and breakfast;

: changing the regularity linked to meals is a problem for those who have to follow a precise routine, with the risk of skipping fundamental appointments such as snack and breakfast; poorly nutritious foods : a menu poor in nutrition can make the body suffer, such as the absence or scarcity of fruit and vegetables or foods rich in calcium, vitamins and minerals;

: a menu poor in nutrition can make the body suffer, such as the absence or scarcity of fruit and vegetables or foods rich in calcium, vitamins and minerals; raw food: sushi, raw meat or fish, or even tartare are best avoided. Like homemade mayonnaise, all products that suffer the negative effect of heat with repercussions on the functioning of the intestine.

Over 60, health starts from the table

For a holiday dedicated to well-being, attention must be paid to nutrition, stemming bad habits and wrong choices. Starting from regularity linked to meals, divided into 5 appointments: breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks. Starting from Breakfast based on fresh or dried fruit, in tandem with a skimmed yogurt or wholemeal rusks with jam, ending with a hot drink.

Followed by one snack in the middle of the day, perhaps a fruit or a juice, to then arrive at lunch, the most important meal of the 24 hours. Which develops with the presence of a first or second course or through a single dish, perhaps a brown rice with legumes followed by a second protein, for example white meat with vegetables or eggs or, even better, fish with vegetables but always in season. In the middle of the afternoon you cannot miss a light snack with fruit or juice, to reach the cena less hungry. This should be lighter but not poor in nutrition, preferring proteins with seasonal vegetables and wholemeal bread.

We must not forget that it is essential to hydrate adequately, drinking water, herbal teas, infusions and, of course, fruit and vegetables and avoiding products that are too caloric or heavy, but giving the body a few small exceptions to the rule, perhaps a glass of wine, or an ice cream made at home or a spaghetti with fish. You can also take advantage of the holiday location to practice movement and sports, perfect for reducing glycemic peaks and reducing cholesterol levels.