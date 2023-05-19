Nutrition at the Rivoli Hospital • The News Agenda

RIVOLI – New nutrition clinic at theRivoli Hospital.

SURGERY AT THE RIVOLI HOSPITAL

Gastroenterology: Friday 19 May, MICI World Day, new nutrition clinic in Rivoli. They are called MICI, an acronym that stands for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. In Italy there are about 250,000 people affected by these pathologies, but the number could double by 2030. These diseases have always been considered typical of young people, with a peak of onset in the 15-30 age group, and some cases even in childhood. For this particular group of pathologies, scientific evidence demonstrates the link between diet and inflammation, and how much the personalization of the diet, nutritional advice and the correct lifestyle are important for the success of treatments.

THE SCIENCES OF FOOD

On the occasion of MICI Day 2023, AslTo3 launches a new nutrition science clinic aimed for the moment at patients already in charge of the service dedicated to chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, starting with patients with nutrition problems. The clinic is part of the Gastroenterology structure of the Rivoli Hospital directed by Dario Mazzucco and will be managed by Anna Maria Serra, gastroenterologist, referent for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, expert in food science. In the future, the activity could also be extended to other types of patients. The clinic also pays particular attention to prevention in children and adolescents in families affected by IBD, to prevent incorrect nutritional behaviors from increasing the onset of the disease in subjects who are already genetically predisposed.

THE AGENDA, ALL THE NEWS! AS?

Visit the website. Subscribe to the page Facebookclick “I like” and never miss a single one again news! Follow the Agenda on Instagram, Twitter e YouTube.

Post Views: 141