Nutrition, four healing foods: eat them every day They reduce the risk of cancer and you don’t know it

There are 4 foods you should consume every day to limit your risk of cancer. Remember to include them in your diet.

There are many studies that have dealt with how much nutrition affects not only well-being in general, but also the formation of cancer cells. These are the same studies that led to eliminate from the market some substances considered potentially carcinogenic.

Exactly how there are substances that can go to increase the risk of developing cancer cellsthere are others that may be able to limit the risk of developing cancer. The task of the studies that have dealt with this is to help each person to adopt a correct lifestyle that is suitable for the prevention of certain potentially fatal diseases.

Remember that there are many factors that influence the development of tumors. A determining element turns out to be genetics, which it can only be countered with a healthy lifestyle that counteracts or prevents any environmental causes whose effect can be limited.

Cancer cells develop from chronic tissue inflammation. Nutrition helps to counteract inflammation, which is why it is important to add certain foods to your daily habits.

Berries and dried fruit

Berries are excellent antioxidants as well as reservoirs of vitamin C important for the well-being of the body. So blueberries, like raspberries or berries in general, should be consumed daily. Glthe antioxidants of the berries go to neutralize the action of free radicals that cause oxidative stress and therefore inflammation.

Instead the dried fruit and seeds such as flax and chia are a reservoir of healthy fats that reduce inflammation and offer a healthy powerful antioxidant action. Among the dried fruit, the one of which the greatest consumption is recommended are walnuts and almonds.

Whole grains and fatty fish

Il fatty fish is a food rich in omega3 anti-inflammatory par excellence. Fatty fish are defined as salmon and sardines as well as mackerel. It is recommended, in particular, to consume approx 110 g of fatty fish per week. To be combined with whole grains, which can instead be eaten every day. Whole grains are a source of fiber and mineral salts that reduce inflammation.

This refers interchangeably to any type of whole grain, whether it’s rice, quinoa or oats.

