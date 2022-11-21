Home Health Nutrition: skipping breakfast is bad for the heart and pancreas
One of the worst habits that some of us have is skipping breakfast, here’s what the expert says about the risks to the heart and pancreas.

The risks deriving from this terrible habit which unfortunately is increasingly widespread among the population are considerable.

One of the joys of life is having breakfast, an absolutely essential meal to start the day charged and full of energy. More and more people, however, have begun to skip this moment of the day – among those who do it because they are convinced that giving up a few biscuits in the morning can help them lose weight and those who do it because their lives are too hectic.

The expert in endocrinology and nutrition Silvia Migliaccio, president of the Italian Food Society, however warns against this way of doing things. It’s not only a bad habit that prevents us from starting the day in the best possible way, but it’s also harmful to the body. Let’s see why.

Skipping breakfast is extremely harmful to our health: speak to the expert

Breakfast is not only a joy, because we can pamper ourselves with something good like biscuits or jam, but it is also essential to be able to start the day in the best possible way. In fact, skip it can impair your ability to concentrate and therefore put our job at risk.

However, it is not the only fact to keep in mind, since it can also cause serious damage to our health. Indeed, according to Dr. Silvia Migliaccio skipping breakfast can pose serious risks such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

According to the words of the expert, in fact, the fundamental role of the first meal of the day is to interrupt the night fasting. Precisely on this aspect the doctor dwells more, explaining that diets where meals are often skipped are absolutely harmful; in fact, the risk of fasting for a long time is that of regaining the kilos quickly and in a greater proportion than before.

In fact, all the doctors agree in affirming that prolonged fasting leads our body to forfeit even more calories and nutrients than necessary in the first place useful, thus increasing the risk of gaining weight and therefore of having problems such as obesity and diabetes, since our body will tend to forfeit all the glucose possible, preventing the risk that it may be lacking throughout the span of the day.

