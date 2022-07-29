On the dock he goes up … salt. Too much salt is known to be bad for your health. But to what extent, to be precise? What is the maximum limit not to be exceeded to avoid risks? The researchers of the Tulane University di New Orleans, together with colleagues from other centers, who – as ilfattoalimentare.it explains – analyzed the data contained in one of the largest medical databases in the world. It is about the data of about 500 thousand peoplerecorded between 2006 and 2010, a very large sample who was asked if they added salt or not to the dishes.

The test participants were followed for an average of nine years, during which time there were 18,500 premature deaths, i.e. people under the age of 75. Missing persons were divided between those who never added salt and those who, on the contrary, did it only sporadically and, finally, always added it.

“By verifying the existence of a possible link between premature death and salt habits, the authors showed that death before the age of 75 is more frequent (by 28%) among those who are used to flavor anyone dish with an addition of salt. In the general population between 40 and 69 years, there are three more deaths per hundred people “, reports ilfattoalimentare.it. In short, according to the figures that emerged from the study, excess salt would lead to an additional premature death for every hundred people.

Of the evidence also emerges from life expectancy: at fifty yearsthose who always add extra salt have a life expectancy of less than 1.5 years if they are a woman while life expectancy is even reduced by 2.28 years for men (all compared to those who never add salt to the dishes).