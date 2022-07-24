Fruits and vegetables are very important foods for our daily eating routine. They give us the right amount of proteins and nutrients essential for our body. But if they are not washed perfectly, they can also cause serious infections. Today we will see why it is important to wash fruit and vegetables and how to do it naturally. There are several reasons why you should always rinse vegetables and fruit well.

Nutrition: this is what happens if you don’t wash fruit and vegetables well

Among the 250 forms of food poisoning, for example, there is the one that derives from a peculiar bacterium, Escherichia, which is found in vegetables and salads that are not cleaned well. And this caution must also be taken for vegetables and salads bought in bags.

The bacterium can even enter the product even after washing the industry. Washing vegetables and fruit well is also examined as a useful precaution against Covid-19. Then there is the aspect of pesticides. Washing vegetables and fruit almost completely removes their residues. In fact, with simple cold water they disappear for at least 80 percent. A lot of fruit is delicious to eat with all the peel: think of apples, and in particular of the characteristics of the annurche.

It is the peels that have remarkable properties and increase the benefits of a fruit. The question everyone asks is how to wash fruit in an ideal way. The answer is simple, just extend the time we usually wash fruit. We remind you that water, in general, only by rinsing eliminates at least 80 percent of all traces of pesticides. Keeping the fruit soaking in water for about ten minutes, as in the combination of apple cider vinegar and salt for five minutes, is the best insurance for eating fruit with all the skin in perfect tranquility.

If we consume unwashed fruit and vegetables, nothing may happen. But the risks are there. And apart from a slight food poisoning, we pass from hepatitis A to toxoplasmosis, a very dangerous disease for pregnant women as it can even lead to spontaneous abortion or mental development problems.

So the cleaning of fruit and vegetables should not be underestimated, spending a few more minutes washing them perfectly gives us the guarantee of being able to enjoy them without worries.