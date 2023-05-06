Nutrition, what are the foods that accelerate aging

Bad nutrition claims many victims every year: let’s see which foods accelerate aging and cause significant damage to health.

What are the elements necessary for a long life? L’physical activity as it allows our body to stay healthy, a proper restone healthy lifestyle (do not smoke or limit the intake of alcohol as much as possible for example) and one Proper nutrition. This last point is very fundamental: “we are what we eat”said the philosopher Feuerbach and one can only agree. In fact, in 2017 it is estimated that approx 10 million people they lost their lives due to poor nutrition. The complications that can derive from this factor are numerous and serious such as diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension or cardiovascular pathologies. So let’s go see what they are foods that accelerate the aging process and harm our health.

Nutrition, which foods accelerate aging and damage health

Today we usually bring processed or ultra-processed foods to the table, which are rich in calories, poor in macronutrients and favor the oxidative process of our body. This means that they lead to the appearance of free radicals, substances that accelerate cellular ageing. They fall into the category of ultra-processed foods sugary drinks, The packaged snacks, ready or frozen meals or the products for sale in the various fast-food.

All of these foods feature large amounts of sugars, salt or other added ingredients, elements that are not exactly a panacea for the body. They also contain other substances, such asacrillamide for example, which accelerate cellular aging and guarantee extensive damage to the whole body. Obviously, in order not to suffer such damage, the basic advice is to limit these products as much as possible.

On the contrary, it should implement more and more foods that contain antioxidants, i.e. those who fight the actions of free radicals. Fruits and vegetables are the food categories that contain the most. Likewise limit the use in the kitchen of sugar and salt it is another method to break this chain of aging. A healthy one food education carried out from an early age could significantly decrease millions and millions of deaths every year.