What they contain

The jujubes mature have an interesting nutritional composition: for every 100 grams they provide 78-80 kcal and contain 81% water, 0.8% proteins, 0.1% fats, 5.8% carbohydrates, minerals (calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium, potassium, magnesiumzinc, copper and manganese) for 0.4% and fibers for 0.6%.

Jujube fruit is also rich in vitamins and minerals. Contains 20 times more than vitamin C (up to 700 mg per 100 g of pulp) than any type of citrus fruitsand is a source of vitamins of the B complex, such as vitamins B1, B2 and B6, as well as different organic acids (linoleic, stearic, myristic, arachic or arachidic, etc.), tannins, flavonoids and other polyphenols.

Property

The fruits, with an extremely tasty flavor, help the metabolismincrease endurance and muscle strength.

In folk medicine they find application in nervous disorders, in particular in cases of irritability, anxiety, palpitations and insomnia. These indications are confirmed in recent scientific studies, which have highlighted how the synergistic action of some components present in jujubes, acts, without significant side effects, by decreasing the activity of some neurotransmitters of the central nervous system, with a consequent muscle relaxant action and mildly anxiolytic and hypnotic.

Recent studies have shown that jujube can also improve the immune function and cellular repair processes (antioxidant action that counteracts the negative effects of free radicals). It also reduces the cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides, improving cardiocirculatory function.

Dried fruits are used in the loss of appetite, to treat pharyngitis, diarrhea, bronchitis, anemia. In addition, the presence of mucilage and anthraquinone compounds help counteract constipation.

In the field of phytotherapy, jujubes are appreciated for their bechic properties, reinforcing the immune defenses, antioxidants, emollients and sedatives. In ancient times, a syrup was prepared from the decoction of jujube, dates, grapes and dried figs which was administered as a remedy for respiratory diseases (cough, hoarseness and various infections).

Recipes

Jujubes can be eaten rawbut their benefits are enhanced if they are processed through boiling, cooking, stewing or drying.

In the kitchen they are an ideal ingredient for preparing delicious jams or flavoring grappa. They can be prepared in alcohol or used for making cakes and biscuits, such as runs into (or zaeti, or zaletti) of jujube, dry biscuits of the Venetian tradition.

Excellent is the rare jujube honeyobtained due to the fact that jujube plants are very visited by bees.

Finally, with jujubes it is possible to prepare a infusion, getting a very calming and relaxing drink. This is why Chinese herbalists prescribe jujube tea to patients suffering from anxiety and sleep disorders.

What does “go in jujube broth” mean

The expression “Go in jujube broth”used as a metaphor to describe a state of full physical and psychological satisfaction, is linked to the pleasant taste of a red liqueur, already known at the time of Herodotus, obtained by boiling the fruits of this plant in red wine (the traditional recipe provides the addition to the decoction of a right proportion of Quincewhite grapes and lemon peel).