Nutritional labels: now it also says how much activity to do to burn off calories

Nutritional labels: now it also says how much activity to do to burn off calories

A chocolate bar that informs about how much physical activity is needed to dispose of it once eaten could be purchased with less impulsiveness. Reading that it brings about 200 calories is one thing, noting that it takes 42 minutes of walking or 20 of running to get rid of it, another. Ditto a soda can: 150 calories don’t seem that many until the label reminds you that to burn them you have to run for 15 minutes or walk for half an hour.

