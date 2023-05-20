Nutritional properties, use in the diet and how to eat it

Things

What is pitaya? Pitaya, pitahaya or dragon fruit – “dragon fruit” in English – is the name of a fruit native to Central and South America, produced by cacti (Family Cactaceae) of the Genus Stenocereus e Hylocereus. It is a tropical fruit which, also thanks to the numerous extra-continental plantations – for example in South-East Asia and Australia – is also rapidly expanding in the commercial network of the Old Continent. The pitaya has a very characteristic shape and colour, and a weight that varies between 150 and 600 g. Like most sweet fruits, it is mostly eaten raw, although it can be used for more complex recipes including desserts and drinks. Pitaya belongs to the VII fundamental group of foods – fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C – and, among its most important nutritional properties, we can mention: Not everyone can freely consume pitaya in the diet. Being very energetic, this fruit has some contraindications in clinical nutrition, especially for people suffering from pathologies related to glucose metabolism.

Nutritional properties

Nutritional properties of dried pitaya Pitaya belongs to the VII food group – fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C – but it is also a significant source of soluble sugars, fiber and certain minerals. Contrary to most fresh fruits, it is low in water. Pitaya has known but not too detailed nutritional properties. It has a very high energy intake, of almost 270 kilocalories (kcal) per 100 grams of edible portion (g / 100 g). These calories are mainly supplied by soluble carbohydrates, i.e. fructose, (82 g / 100 g) and only marginally by low biological value proteins (4 g / 100 g); if we exclude the content of the seeds, the fat intake is irrelevant. The remaining 11 g / 100 g consists of minerals, vitamins and phytoelements; among all, from a nutritional point of view, calcium and vitamin C (ascorbic acid) are most important. Pitaya contains a good level of dietary fiber. Cholesterol, lactose and gluten are instead absent. Histamine, purines and the amino acid phenylalanine appear in little or no quantities – it is not known whether it is a histamine liberator. Pitaya is rich in only one vitamin, ascorbic acid (vitamin C). As far as mineral salts are concerned, the only noteworthy value is that of calcium, even if it is logical to deduce that it is not entirely bioavailable. If it were lacking in the diet – which, on the other hand, as we know, is on average too rich in it – the sodium intake could also be interesting. Red and purple dragon fruit are rich in betacyanins – antioxidant anthocyanidins. If you want to learn more about the nutritional content of the pitaya you can consult the tables, referring to the pulp and seeds of the fruit, shown in the article: Dragon Fruit: Nutritional Properties, Role in the Diet and Notes on Botany.

Diet

Pitaya in the diet Pitaya is not among the easiest fruits to contextualize in the collective diet. Being very caloric and sugary, it does not lend itself to being consumed frequently or in considerable portions. It is especially contraindicated in the diet against overweight and certain metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertriglyceridemia. It does not appear to have direct contraindications for the metabolic pathologies of primary arterial hypertension and hypercholesterolemia; however, it should be kept in mind that they are closely related to obesity. Pitaya is considered harmless for: celiac disease, lactose intolerance and phenylketonuria. Lacking in purines, it could be used in the diet against hyperuricemia and kidney stones (lithiasis) from uric acid, but we must also consider that the high concentration of fructose could hinder the elimination of uric acid – from the blood to the urine. Due to the lack of detailed information, in case of severe histamine intolerance, it is better to avoid large portions of the fruit. Poor in water, pitaya does not contribute to maintaining the state of hydration – precarious especially in sportsmen and the elderly. Instead, it is rich in soluble fiber and can increase the feeling of fullness – even if fructose, on the other hand, does not stimulate the feeling of satiety as effectively as other simple carbohydrates (eg glucose). Furthermore, soluble fibers act positively on the metabolism by regulating nutritional absorption – reduction of the glycemic index (even if, given the sugar load, this assumes secondary metabolic importance) and reduction of the uptake of fats such as cholesterol – and preventing constipation with its complications – hemorrhoids, anal fissures, diverticulosis, diverticulitis, anal prolapse, certain forms of cancer, etc. It should also be remembered that fibers, especially soluble ones, are also excellent prebiotics and effectively nourish the bacterial flora of the colon. Pitaya has a good content of vitamin C, a nutritional factor that protects against oxidative stress, participates in the synthesis of collagen – a very widespread protein in the human body – and plays an important role in the functioning of the immune system. On the other hand, it is difficult to establish how much the calcium concentration in the pitaya can actually contribute to satisfying the body’s needs, since its real bioavailability is not known. The recommended medium portion is approximately 50 g (about 130 kcal).

Kitchen

How do you eat pitaya? Pitaya is mostly eaten raw, like fresh fruit. It can also be used in more elaborate preparations, such as: fruit juices, jellies, puddings and other desserts. Pitaya is also a flavoring and coloring ingredient for fruit juices and alcoholic beverages, such as “Dragon’s Blood Punch” and “Dragotini”. The flowers of the cactus and the seeds of the pitaya fruit are also edible; while the former are commonly eaten whole or infused for herbal teas, from the latter – rich in lipids – it is possible to extract an oil with organoleptic and gustatory characteristics that are very reminiscent of hazelnuts.

Description

Brief description of pitaya Pitaya is a large fruit, weighing between 150 and 600 g. It has a yellow or red or purple color and quite characteristic features, with an oval shape and a typically indented peel – perhaps it is precisely this peculiarity, which vaguely resembles the skin of a mythological animal, that has meant that it was also called dragon fruit. Inside, the pulp is white or purple, with shades that can vary according to the cactus, but always characterized by the presence of black seeds similar to those of the kiwi. Pitaya has a fairly mild flavor; the taste is very sweet, with acidic notes of secondary importance – also this characteristic can vary according to the botanical species of cactus.