Nutritional strategies to avoid magnesium deficiency

Magnesium supplementation acts in improving physical performance, improving pain and muscle recovery. A magnesium deficiency can lead to hypocalcemia.

The following groups of people suffer from magnesium deficiency most frequently:

− Older people absorb less magnesium from the intestines and lose more magnesium due to increased renal excretion.

− Persons with gastrointestinal diseases resulting in general malabsorption, such as Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease and celiac disease.

− People with type 2 diabetes, although it is not yet clear whether magnesium deficiency is a cause or a consequence of this pathology;

− Persons who drink alcohol or have long-term alcoholism and are therefore affected by intestinal malabsorption.

− People being treated with medications (eg diuretics, proton pump inhibitors, tacrolimus, chemotherapy agents and some phosphate drugs).

Magnesium is considered to be widely distributed in foods, although its content is strongly influenced by the soil and water used for production, fertilizers, food preservation, production methods, processing and cooking. In general, seeds, legumes, tree nuts, almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts, peanuts, whole-grain breads and whole-grain cereals, some fruits, and cocoa are considered good sources of magnesium.

Unfortunately, during the food processing and refining processes there is a considerable loss of magnesium, for example in white flour there is a loss of about 82% of the mineral.

Among fruits, a high magnesium content is found in dried apricots and dried bananas although the normal serving of dried fruit (30 g) contains a similar amount of magnesium as a serving (100-150 g) of fresh fruit. About 30-40% of dietary magnesium intake is usually absorbed by the body.

Food components that can affect magnesium absorption are:

– Phytates and oxalates present in foods rich in fiber can create a decrease in magnesium by chelation of metals.

– Phosphorus: high concentrations of phosphorus can reduce magnesium through the formation of salts. Dairy products and in particular cheeses have a very high phosphorus/magnesium ratio.

– High levels of calcium can reduce the absorption of magnesium.

– Aluminum can contribute to magnesium deficiency by reducing its absorption by 5 times, causing a reduction of magnesium in the bone. Aluminum is present in many kitchen products, deodorants, medicines and baked goods.

– Peptides deriving from casein or whey can bind magnesium favoring its absorption.

– Vitamin D appears to play a role in magnesium absorption, plus magnesium is important for its metabolism.

– Vitamin B6 cooperates with magnesium and its deficiency also leads to a magnesium deficiency.

– Magnesium decreases in relation to excess ethanol.

– High doses of zinc can interfere with the absorption of magnesium

It is important to remember that magnesium waters contribute to the daily magnesium intake, the amount of magnesium in water varies according to the brands, but can range from 1 mg/L to 120g mg/L.