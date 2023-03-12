A recent investigation by Striscia la Notizia on food supplements has revealed a submerged world that needs to be talked about.

There is far too much fake news on the net concerning different topics. Among these, there is no shortage of false news concerning the food supplements.

In a society where the aesthetic aspect is worth more than many other values, it is not difficult to find money-hungry people who, relying on the need to appear “perfect”, peddle products for what they are not.

Food supplements are now part of commonly used products. These can be purchased easily at the supermarket, pharmacy, internet and other outlets. Just the ease with which you can buy a dietary supplement must to raise the antennas of consumers.

There are so many food supplements on the market today: each of them promises a certain benefit. But will it really be like this?

Food supplements: a well-designed trap

In some periods of the year increases the consumption of dietary supplements. This phenomenon occurs above all with the arrival of the hot season, when there is a greater sense of exhaustion and lack of energy.

However, the habit of taking food supplements at many other times of the year is spreading. After all, there are many products on the market that belong to this product category. Each of them promises a specific benefit:

Energizing,

Relaxing,

To improve sports performance

Strengthener for the immune system,

To improve concentration,

To improve the quality of sleep.

These are just some of the benefits promised by pills, sachets, effervescent capsules and so on.

Many times people self-administer supplements. When, in reality, it would be advisable to carry out analyzes or tests, to find out if there is actually a lack of vitamins or other substances, which must be integrated with the administration of a specific product. Therefore, even if the supplements can be purchased without a prescriptionone should always ask for a consult your trusted doctor.

After all, it is a product that is taken daily, without being sure neither of its usefulness nor of its effectiveness.

Alarming discovery

An investigation was conducted on supplements which led to an alarming discovery. Before talking about the investigation, we would like to specify that supplements I am not a product to be demonized. In fact, as explained by Alessandro Golinelli, former president of Integratori Italia, an association that is currently united with FederSalus: “Alongside a correct lifestyle, supplements can really be excellent allies for the health and well-being of one’s body”.

However, some dietary supplements, playing on people’s desire to look fit, promise to miraculous and easy weight loss.

As has been said several times by experts and doctors, to lose weight you need to take care of your diet and carry out regular physical activity. It is not possible to lose weight with taking “magic” pills, that burn fat or reduce the absorption of calories.

Unfortunately, there are many hoaxes on the net and there is a lot of misinformation especially on food supplements. Therefore, you need to be very careful not to fall in the trap of ruthless businessman who play to get rich with human health. For this reason, before buying a product it is always better to rely on professionals, asking for an opinion from your doctor or trusted pharmacist.

For this reason, it is important to know that scientific research applied to supplements follows different rules than those of drugs. However, the European Food Safety Agency has recognized the scientific validity of some vitamins and some active ingredients that can be taken through supplements. But, at the same time, it has been found that about two out of 10 supplements do not release the active ingredient into the body, but can even be harmful to the body.