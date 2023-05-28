Home » NVIDIA is a semi-unknown company for an article by Federico Rampini, editorialist of the Corriere
NVIDIA is a semi-unknown company for an article by Federico Rampini, editorialist of the Corriere

by admin

Yesterday the Corriere della Sera published an article by signature Federico Rampinicolumnist and deputy director of Sole24Ore, in which Nvidia a company is defined semi-unknownwho is working on artificial intelligence.

Il original article title it was “Artificial Intelligence, the little-known company worth a trillion”. Currently it has been changed to “Artificial intelligence, Nvidia towards the trillion, the company that makes the microchips of AI”.

Rampini, columnist of the Corriere and deputy editor of the Sole24Ore, thinks that Nvidia is “almost unknown”
by u/Oscaruzzo in Italia

It must be said that apparently the word “semi-unknown” would have been used only in the title and not in the text, so it could be the result of the security holder (in case there is one), more than Rampini (done confirmed by Paolo Attivissimo). It should also be added that no one contested the content of the article and that, therefore, the careless attribution was probably limited to the title alone.

Therefore it is not clear whether we are faced with a case of ignorance of the journalist, in the sense that not knowing him Nvidia deduced that it was semi-unknown, of a headline writer, who used the word not knowing the company or after having misinterpretation of the text, or bad faith of readers, who were scandalized by a wrong title, in the face of a much longer and overall correct article.

