Recently, NVIDIA released the 516.94 graphics card driver, which provides the first day optimization for “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, which is expected to be launched on the 13th.

Specifically, the driver provides graphics and performance optimizations including NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA HBAO+ and upgraded ray tracing effects for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, improving the game’s running efficiency and image quality.

In addition to “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, this update also adds optimization support for a number of recently released games such as “F1 22” and “The Origin of Stranger in Paradise”.

In terms of repairs, the new patch restores the stuttering and display problems that appeared in games such as “Apex” and “Battle Strike”, as well as the Xbox level on the PC side.

However, it should be noted that this driver update also brings some new problems.

After the update, in the RTX 30 series graphics card, when using non-native resolutions, turning HDR on or off in the game may affect the stability of the game; in addition, when HDR is enabled in the Windows settings, Shadowplay recording may appear overexposed.

