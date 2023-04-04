Depending on the variety, hydrangeas impress with really beautiful colors, but the variants in plain white also have it all! A perfect example of this is also the oakleaf hydrangea, sometimes called oakleaf hydrangea, which would be the perfect addition to your garden. The shrub grows quite lush and is therefore also ideal as a low privacy screen for the warmer months of the year when the foliage decorates the plant opaquely. Introducing the oak leaf hydrangea!

This is what the pretty shrub looks like

With a height of up to one and a half meters, the oak-leaved hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia) not really impressive at first. However, he compensates for this with his width, which corresponds to his height in old age. In addition, it grows quite quickly with its 30 centimeters per year.

The special thing about the leaves is not only that they are less similar to those of the usual hydrangea species, but are reminiscent of those of the American red oak. Plus, they turn a bright reddish-orange in fall, which arguably makes up for the plainer white blooms. So you get interesting eye-catchers in the garden twice a year.

As already mentioned, the flowers are white, but turn slightly pink (or darker in some varieties) as the flowering period progresses. The size of the flowers differs depending on the variety. Also depends on whether the panicles end up standing upright or sloping downwards.

What the Oakleaf Hydrangea needs to thrive

Of course, location and care play an important role in maintaining a healthy, well-growing and flowering shrub. So what are the requirements of the plant in this respect?

The right location

Oakleaf Hydrangea is a deciduous shrub. However, the right location can help ensure that it still adorns the garden with its colored foliage for most of the winter. To do this, it must above all be protected from strong winds and, if possible, also from frost. The frost protection is really only necessary for the longer preservation of the leaves. Otherwise, you do not need to be afraid of frost damage. Young shoots that are not yet lignified are still happy about winter protection.

This hydrangea shrub loves light and therefore needs at least partial shade. A location in the sun would be even better for the oak-leaved hydrangea.

The flowering shrub does not tolerate waterlogging, which is why a very loamy, heavy soil would not be ideal. Instead, ensure a humus-rich soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH. If your natural garden soil is not suitable for planting this shrub, you can simply work sand drainage into the planting hole. The shrub tolerates lime quite well.

Oakleaf Hydrangea – Care Tips

What should be considered when watering

Although the oak-leaved hydrangea cannot cope with waterlogging, it loves water and therefore needs a good quantity of it, especially in hot summer, because after all it prefers a sunny spot. You can help retain moisture around the roots with a layer of mulch.

Fertilize appropriately

Of course, this plant also needs nutrients in order to thrive. Organic fertilizer is ideal, so feel free to use your compost. Horn shavings are also wonderfully suitable. It is important that you do not provide the oak-leaved hydrangea with too many nutrients. Over-fertilization suppresses the lignification of the shoots, which in turn makes them more sensitive to frost. Winter damage is therefore almost inevitable.

Pruning oakleaf hydrangea

In terms of pruning, this garden shrub is really easy to care for. You don’t have to regularly use pruning shears to shape or keep it in shape. Instead, you cut when necessary. What exactly does that mean?

Dead branches or those that look sickly – in the spring

Withered flower spikes

The hydrangea bush always forms the base for the next blossoms on the old wood. So if you prune the shrub, be careful not to remove them, because then there will be no flowering on the respective shoots for that year.

You can find out how to cut other types of hydrangea here.

Propagating Oakleaf Hydrangea

In summer you have the opportunity to easily propagate your shrub. This works wonderfully with cuttings. Ideally, these should not yet be lignified and should not have any flowers for the coming year. The best time to take cuttings is July. How to prepare them:

The best way to find out the right length of a cutting is to look at the leaves.

It is cut once below a pair of leaves and then above the next pair.

The lower pair of leaves is unnecessary and can be removed (in fact it has to be, otherwise the leaves would be in the water, rot and render the whole cutting useless).

Shorten the top pair of leaves a little. The purpose of this is to reduce moisture evaporation but still allow photosynthesis to take place.

The cutting should stand in water and develop roots in the coming weeks.

Change the water from time to time.

Nice varieties you could choose

The oakleaf hydrangea has some varieties that are really pretty to look at. Here is a small selection: