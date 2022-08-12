Scientists have always believed that the origin and evolution of life are universal phenomena in the universe, and there should be no lonely life on Earth in the vast universe. Scientists have been tirelessly searching for extraterrestrial life, and Mars has always been considered a place where life exists, and it has also become the planet where many science fiction movies describe alien civilizations. There have been many pictures of Mars taken by Mars probes. Although according to the known data, it is very likely that there is no life on Mars at present, but astronomers still have not given up on the desert planet of Mars. Because it may have been a habitable planet in the early days, after so many years of exploration, scientists have discovered that more water than the Arctic Ocean once existed on Mars.

An ‘oasis’ exists on the surface of Mars (Image; NASA)

According to the British Daily Mail, “scars” on the surface of Mars suggest that it was washed by liquid water. For example: In September 2015, NASA confirmed that the “dark fingers” discovered by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter were likely caused by the flow of liquid material on or under the surface of Mars, but so far, NASA has not found Solid evidence of liquid water on the surface of Mars. At present, a UFO expert claims that according to the images taken by NASA’s “Mars Global Surveyor” satellite, there are “oases” on the surface of Mars, and mysterious liquid water is surrounded by trees. Will Farrar, an astronomer in Maryland, USA, said that the “Oasis” photo was taken by the “Mars Global Surveyor” satellite orbiting camera, and there may be a lot of water on Mars.

And it can support the survival of extraterrestrial life. At present, we have 5-6 aerial photos showing the existence of frozen or warm lake water on the surface of Mars. Farrar isn’t the only one who thinks the images contain lakes and trees. After the video was posted on YouTube, many commenters agreed with Farrar. The editor-in-chief of the Ufosightingsdaily website also said that this discovery is exciting. This is the lake and oases on the surface of Mars, and we can now confirm all this. This is 100% evidence that lakes and rivers exist on the surface of Mars, meaning fish and water are likely present. Evidence is mounting that billions of years ago there might have been liquid water on the surface of Mars, scouring valleys and creeks, and even dry seafloors.

The surface of Mars (Image: NASA)

Researchers believe that water ice may exist in Martian polar craters, buried deeper in the Martian soil. Whether or not there is currently life on Mars, or whether there has been a high degree of civilization in the history of Mars, remains to be further explored, and perhaps someday in the near future, all these mysteries will be answered. According to NASA’s recent announcement that there is a groundwater source on Mars, there may be some surprise discoveries underground, let’s wait and see.

Responsible editor: Li Jingrou