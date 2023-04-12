“Milk makes tired men perk up” – that’s what a hit song says. For a long time, milk was considered to be the healthiest drink. But instead of waking up men, drinking more milk can actually have a negative effect: milk can increase the risk of prostate cancer in men if they drink large amounts of cow’s milk every day. Its good reputation has continued to decline steadily since the 1950s. Whether for health reasons or ethical motivation, many people use plant-based drinks instead of cow’s milk. But which of the milk alternatives is the healthiest? The answer to that is not that simple.

Incidentally, the plant drinks may not be marketed as milk due to an EU regulation. And are therefore called plant drinks – an exception is coconut milk, although it is not of animal origin, it can be called milk. Colloquially, however, the term oat milk is more common than oat drink.

Nutrients of cow’s milk not 1:1 in plant milk



No plant-based drink can deliver the nutrients in a combination of cow’s milk 1:1, consumers should be aware of that, informs Antje Gahl from the German Society for Nutrition in an interview with the stern. “No other food contributes as much calcium, iodine or other valuable minerals such as vitamin B2 and B12 to the diet in this combination.” This means: It is not enough to simply drink a glass of plant-based drink instead of a glass of cow’s milk in order to absorb the same nutrients. The main ingredient in the plant drinks is grain; Nut or legume mostly water and (added) sugar. Except for soy drinks, they don’t contain as much protein as cow’s milk, says Gahl.

Whether it’s a soy, rice, oat, spelled, almond, cashew or hazelnut drink – the plant drinks are not directly comparable with each other either, because they have different nutrient contents depending on the starting product.

Oats, spelled or rice – cereal drinks contain a lot of carbohydrates



While soy milk is probably the classic, oat drink is probably the most popular plant-based alternative. Some assume that the grain drink isn’t the best choice because of its high carbohydrate content. “Oat drinks are not unhealthy – but you should make sure they have a good composition. The oat drink contains a relatively large amount of carbohydrates, but other products such as rice and spelled drinks are also rich in carbohydrates. I shouldn’t necessarily combine oat flakes with oat drink to get a ‘to “A lot of carbohydrates to avoid. A combination with low-sugar fruit such as berries is good and also tastes good,” says Antje Gahl. She goes on to say: “If I drink the oat drink straight for breakfast instead of milk, it may cause the blood sugar level to rise. But if you only drink a small shot in coffee, you don’t have to worry about an elevated blood sugar level.”

The delicately sweet taste of the oat drink goes back to the way it is made: “In order for oats to become a cereal drink, they are usually fermented. Fermenting means that individual enzymes are added, which break down the starch into the individual sugar molecules. That is why oat drinks naturally contain sugar”, says Antje Gahl. But: Cow’s milk also contains carbohydrates in the form of lactose.

Soy milk is the most protein-rich among the plant-based milk alternatives



In contrast to the drink made from grain, the soy drink is a good source of protein. It cannot be said per se that one plant drink is better than the other. It depends a lot on the rest of my diet and how I want to use the plant drink, says nutritionist Antje Gahl. “People who want to consume fewer animal products can use these plant-based drinks as a ‘substitute’ for drinking milk from the cow. But if you eat vegan, you should definitely make sure you buy a plant-based drink with added calcium. If you have problems, To integrate protein into your diet, you should reach for the soy drink. It is the protein drink among the plant drinks.”

There are now many fortified plant drinks on the market: “Many plant drinks are fortified with calcium – in a content that corresponds to that of cow’s milk – i.e. 120 milligrams per 100 grams. They are usually fortified with B vitamins or vitamin D. The handle enriched products can make sense depending on the diet.” By definition, however, organic products must not be fortified with calcium, says Antja Gahl.

Vegan diet – pay attention to critical nutrients



If only plant-based foods are to end up on the plate, Antje Gahl recommends paying particular attention to iron, iodine, zinc, vitamin B2 and selenium in addition to calcium. Critical nutrients also include long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. Instead of fish, vegans should include microalgae or microalgae oil in their diet. Vitamin B12 can only be ingested in sufficient doses through fortified foods and supplements if all animal foods are avoided.

“If I’m vegan, it’s important to eat protein from different plant sources throughout the day, because protein from plant foods has a lower biological value than that from animal foods. That means plant protein isn’t as good usable for humans. But you can increase this through clever food combinations: e.g. whole grain cereal products with legumes or potatoes with legumes. The calcium requirement is well covered by fortified plant drinks,” says the nutritionist.

Of course, regardless of the type of diet, a balanced composition must be ensured in order to absorb all the important nutrients. But: “The more limited the choice of food, the more difficult it is to absorb all the nutrients. To illustrate it again using cow’s milk as an example: All these nutrients in this combination and value only occur in cow’s milk. If I want to do without them, that’s enough not enough to drink just as much plant-based drink to absorb the same nutrients,” says Antje Gahl. Unlike the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in the USA, for example, the DGE does not recommend a vegan diet for pregnant women, adolescents and children.

Plant drinks also have advantages over cow’s milk: “They contain no lactose and no cholesterol. They are therefore well suited for people with a milk protein allergy or lactose intolerance. Some plant drinks contain less fat than cow’s milk and also more unsaturated fatty acids. The rice drink and the nut drinks are gluten free.” Consumers should use plant drinks without added sugar.

In the picture gallery you will find an overview of the advantages and disadvantages of the various plant drinks.

