In the modern age, for different moral or health needs, vegetable drinks that replace cow’s milk are increasingly requested and consumed. Among the many products that can be used, almond milk and oat milk are very popular. Today we will look at the differences between these two and if there is a preference between the two.

Oat milk or almond milk? Here is the most sustainable and healthy drink

Oat milk is basically made from a mixture of oats and filtered water to make a smooth drink that looks and tastes like cow’s milk. In addition to nutrients, however, preservatives and sweeteners can also be added to this.

Depending on the brand and additions, this drink can be a great source of vitamin D, with oat milk containing 20% ​​of the recommended daily allowance. It also gives 25% of the recommended daily intake of calcium and 45% of the recommended daily intake of riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2.

Then it contains about 3 grams of fiber, which aid in digestion and prevent constipation. Oat milk is very suitable for those who suffer from lactose intolerance or allergies to nuts because it is completely devoid of it. Almond milk is also generated from almonds and water. Almost always it contains added and condensing sugars such as carrageenan and guar gum and also nutrients such as vitamin D and vitamin E.

A cup of almond milk can therefore come to comprise 7.5 mg of vitamin E, or 50% of the suggested daily allowance. This vitamin is essential for vision, reproduction, blood, brain and skin health. Then a serving of this drink includes 450 mg of calcium, which is 35% of the recommended daily allowance.

We can conclude, therefore, by saying that both oat and almond are valid and healthy alternatives to dairy products. The preference between the two depends more on specific nutritional needs, or on any allergies and intolerances. But from a nutritional standpoint, there isn’t a huge difference.

The most significant differences are the carbohydrates and calories of the almond drink is poorer. But choosing one or the other will not limit you.