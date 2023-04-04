“Ökotest” has tested again. This time it is oatmeal that was on the program.

There were a total of 29 different types of oatmeal. And right at the beginning of the article, “Ökotest” announced a partial result, namely that, according to the test, two thirds of the tested products were recommended.

What exactly was tested for could not be inferred from the article. What was found was (I had already published corresponding posts on the individual topics):

mold toxins

glyphosate

pesticides

Mineral Oil Components (MOSH)

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then you should definitely request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. clear edge.” to:

And the ratings look like this:

18 products received the overall rating “very good”. Despite the good rating, a number of products show at least traces of mold toxins and/or pesticides and/or mineral oil components.

Traces of mold toxins have been found across the board in all products, with the exception of the Kornmühle product, where elevated levels were found. The product was rated “satisfactory”.

Pesticides were also seen in only small amounts (trace amounts) on most products. The exception here is the oatmeal from “Penny”, where you could find traces of three pesticides and also glyphosate. Grade: “satisfactory”.

When it comes to the mineral oil components, many of the products show no impurities or only traces. The product from “Crownfield Bio” from “Lidl” showed “slightly increased” mineral oil values.

The oat flakes from “Bioland, Basic” and “Bio Gourmet, Demeter” showed “increased” values ​​in this category. The latter two were rated “satisfactory”.

Four products were judged “insufficient”:

“Golden Breakfast Oatmeal” by “Norma”, “Yes! Crunchy oat flakes” from “Rewe”, “Every day oat flakes” from “Zentrale Handelsgesellschaft” and “Crispy crunchy oat flakes” from “Aldi Süd/Aldi Nord”.

Three of these four products contained significant levels of glyphosate. In addition, other pesticides, such as mepiquat and chlormequat, were seen in all four products, sometimes in elevated concentrations. All four products showed, in some cases, greatly increased levels of mold toxins.

In the case of the mineral oil components, only the product of “Ja!” was “slightly increased” and “Golden Breakfast” was burdened with “traces”. The other two products were ingredient-free.

Due to the poor performance in this “Ökotest” test, the discounter “Norma” has withdrawn its product. This can be heard in the test contribution from “Ökotest”.

who are the good guys

As already mentioned, there are 18 products with the grade “very good”. The most expensive here cost:

3.29 EUR (per 500 grams) – “Reformhaus Kernblattflocken”

2.29 EUR – “Campo Verde” by “Demeter”

2.19 EUR – “Bauckhof Bio” also from “Demeter”

2.19 EUR – “Spiegelberger Mühle” again from “Demeter”

Products rated “Very Good” at the opposite end of the price scale are:

0.69 EUR – “Crownfield (without organic designation)” from “Lidl”

0.69 EUR – “Good & Cheap” from “Edeka”

€0.69 – “K-Classic” from “Kaufland”

