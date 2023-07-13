Oatmeal: Recipes for a healthy start to the New Year

From tender to hearty: oat flakes are the main ingredient in many popular dishes and are good for your cholesterol levels. We present three delicious recipes.

by Stephanie Nickel

Muesli, porridge, granola, overnight oats: oats are making a comeback in the kitchen as a favorite ingredient (granola are baked flakes, overnight oats are oats soaked overnight). They taste classic for breakfast, in biscuits, muffins or drinks and even as a crunchy breading for meat or fish. There are many types on the market: pithy large-leaf flakes, delicate small-leaf flakes or melted flakes. Like wheat, rye or barley, the seed oat belongs to the sweet grasses. In contrast to its relatives, however, it does not form its grains in ears, but in multiply branched panicles. Therefore, an oat plant gives less yield and is harder to harvest.

