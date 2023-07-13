Home » Oatmeal: Recipes for a healthy start to the New Year
Health

Oatmeal: Recipes for a healthy start to the New Year

by admin
Oatmeal: Recipes for a healthy start to the New Year

From tender to hearty: oat flakes are the main ingredient in many popular dishes and are good for your cholesterol levels. We present three delicious recipes.

by Stephanie Nickel

Muesli, porridge, granola, overnight oats: oats are making a comeback in the kitchen as a favorite ingredient (granola are baked flakes, overnight oats are oats soaked overnight). They taste classic for breakfast, in biscuits, muffins or drinks and even as a crunchy breading for meat or fish. There are many types on the market: pithy large-leaf flakes, delicate small-leaf flakes or melted flakes. Like wheat, rye or barley, the seed oat belongs to the sweet grasses. In contrast to its relatives, however, it does not form its grains in ears, but in multiply branched panicles. Therefore, an oat plant gives less yield and is harder to harvest.

Login here

See also  Covid, the data collected during vaccinations are a unique opportunity to guide health choices

You may also like

A woman strangles her one-year-old son in Voghera

Instructions & tips for the DIY project

Rachele, rally driver in the race against cystic...

Understanding the Threat: Heavy Metal Contamination in Fish...

After a tick bite: the beauty queen is...

what changes with the WHO verdict and what...

Fruity Gazpacho with Croutons | > – Guide...

Hospital Solutions Bologna Srl/Ministry of Health

RISP Program: Early Lung Cancer Detection and Cytisine...

Digital Transformation in Healthcare on the Rise –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy