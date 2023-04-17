Oberberg Group opens psychiatric-psychotherapeutic day clinic in Bonn

Oberberg clinics

In the spring of 2023, the Oberberg Group, a leading quality network of private day and specialist clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy in Germany, will open a day clinic in Bonn. Located in the immediate vicinity of Bonn city centre, the private clinic offers 28 day clinic places. Dr. medical Bastian Willenborg, previously Medical Director and Chief Physician at the Oberberg Specialist Clinic in Berlin Brandenburg and Medical Director at the Oberberg Day Clinic in Kurfürstendamm, is now taking on the posts of Medical Director and Chief Physician at the Day Clinic in Bonn. Michael Krug is the commercial director of the clinic.

The Oberberg Group is further expanding its day clinic offering

“The Oberberg Group stands for high-quality psychiatric and psychotherapeutic treatments. The expansion and integration of day clinic offers is an essential part of the group’s strategy. The aim is to provide patients throughout Germany with the best possible treatments – individually tailored to their needs. The therapy concept of all Oberberg Kliniken is always at the cutting edge of science and is based on a holistic view of man, in which the components man, science and atmosphere form a harmonious whole,” explains Dr. Maren Kentgens, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Oberberg Group. “We are pursuing the goal of being able to offer patients a network of specialist and day clinics, Oberberg City Centers, self-help groups and corresponding therapists.”

When outpatient therapy is not sufficient and an inpatient stay is not necessary

“Not every diagnosis requires an inpatient stay. However, outpatient therapy is not sufficient for some diagnoses. A day clinic offer is an optimal alternative,” explains Dr. Willenborg. In this way, treatment in the familiar environment is made possible. Therapeutic change processes can thus be tested and implemented directly in everyday life and in the family environment. “Patients benefit from the combination of a wide variety of effective therapy methods consisting of high-frequency individual psychotherapy, a modular group psychotherapy offer and nutritional care,” the expert continues.

The treatment concept of the Oberberg Day Clinic Bonn is aimed at people with depression, eating disorders, somatoform disorders including pain disorders, anxiety and panic disorders, addictions, stress and dream disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders and personality disorders.

Necessary rest in busy urbanity

The Oberberg Day Clinic Bonn is located in the immediate vicinity of Bonn city center and yet in the sophisticated and quiet area of ​​the poets’ quarter. With its dignified, spacious rooms in a renovated old building, it offers plenty of space for the necessary rest and relaxation for the individual recovery process. “Right in the heart of the city and yet an ‘island of deceleration’, that’s how I understand the representative rooms of the Oberberg Day Clinic Bonn,” says Dr. Willenborg.

An important key to the success of therapy is a well-established, multi-professional team. At the Oberberg Day Clinic Bonn, doctors, therapists and patient management are in constant contact to support patients together in achieving the respective therapy goals – always on an equal footing and ensuring transparent communication.

More about the Oberberg Day Clinic Bonn:

The clinic can be reached by phone on +49 2283877000 50 and via the following contact form: https://www.oberbergkliniken.de/kontakt

