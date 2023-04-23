Oberberg Group opens psychiatric-psychotherapeutic day clinic in Bremen

Oberberg clinics

Berlin/Bremen (ots)

In March 2023, the Oberberg Group, a leading quality association of private day and specialist clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy in Germany, opened a day clinic in Bremen. It is the first day clinic offer of this kind in the greater Bremen area. The clinic is centrally located on the historic promenade on the Weser and offers a place in an upscale ambience that invites you to be mindful and to collect yourself. dr medical Wiebke Greggersen has taken over the management of the clinic and the position of chief physician. Torben Kues is the commercial director of the clinic.

“With the opening of the day clinic in Bremen, we are further expanding the presence of the Oberberg Kliniken in northern Germany. In the new day clinic, as in all our clinics, we treat according to a binding principle: innovative, intensive and individual in order to achieve the best possible therapy results and the to meet the highest quality standards,” says Dr. Maren Kentgens, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Oberberg Group.

The Oberberg Day Clinic Bremen offers therapies for people with depression, anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorders, trauma and stress-related disorders, somatic stress disorders and stress-related diseases. One focus is mindfulness-based treatment. It creates optimal conditions for realigning the lives of patients. “We stand for high-quality and individual treatment that is tailored precisely to the personal needs of each person,” explains Dr. Greggersen. The specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy previously worked at the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy (University of Lübeck) and most recently at the Center for Psychosocial Medicine (Klinikum Bremen-Ost). She is also the author of various specialist publications. She has been working for the Oberberg Group since October 2022.

“The day clinic treatment offers therapy options that are effective for many mental illnesses,” says commercial director Torben Kues. “The schedule of the therapies can be set in such a way that it fits well into the daily routine of the patients. In addition, the treated therapy topics can be tried out directly in everyday life.”

A centrally located place of recovery

The Oberberg Day Clinic Bremen is located in the Jacobs Tower, the former roasting tower of the Jacobs coffee brand, now owned by the Joh. Jacobs & Co. Group. On the 7th and 8th floors, patients have an incomparable panoramic view of the Hanseatic city. The interior of the day clinic features a linear, minimalist design with a well thought-out color concept and great attention to detail. The clinic thus creates an atmosphere in which patients feel comfortable and secure.

Treat mental disorders and improve mental health

The general treatment concept at the Oberberg Kliniken is based on a holistic view of the human being. In addition to the physical and mental symptoms, the diagnosis always looks at the whole person: their biography, their personality and their social environment. The multi-professional teams of doctors, therapists and the patient organization work at the cutting edge of science and use the extensive scientific network of the Oberberg Group. The intensive therapy program integrates specific psychotherapy procedures, relaxation and stress reduction training as well as various specialist therapies.

The day clinic is located on the outskirts of Bremen’s old town, at Langemarckstraße 4, and is easy to reach both by car and by public transport.

More about the Oberberg Day Clinic Bremen:

https://www.oberbergkliniken.de/fachkliniken/tagesklinik-bremen

dr medical Wiebke Greggersen about the Oberberg Day Clinic Bremen:

The clinic can be reached by phone on +49421 432 32100 5 and via the following contact form: https://www.oberbergkliniken.de/kontakt

Original content from: Oberberg Kliniken, transmitted by news aktuell