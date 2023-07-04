Oberberg Group opens specialist clinic for the mental health of children and …

Oberberg clinics

Berlin (ots)

The Oberberg Group, a leading quality network of private day and specialist clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy in Germany, is expanding its range of services in Berlin: The group is opening a clinic for children and young people in the Wilmersdorf district. The Oberberg Fachklinik Fasanenkiez will initially offer space for 17, with the future for 51 young patients.

The Oberberg Kliniken support people of all ages in mental crisis situations. “The need for treatment of mental illnesses is growing. Good psychiatric care is essential for young and adult patients, especially in stressful times with pandemics, war and inflation,” says Dr. Maren Kentgens, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Oberberg Group.

The Fachklinik Fasanenkiez complements the group’s existing offers in the region. “With the existing offers for adults in the Oberberg day clinic in Kurfürstendamm and the Oberberg specialist clinics in Wendisch Rietz and Potsdam, technical and structural synergies can be created,” says Dr. Kentgens further.

Chief physician of the Oberberg Fachklinik Fasanenkiez is Dr. medical Roland Burghardt, specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry and psychotherapy, previously chief physician at a child and adolescent psychiatric clinic in Frankfurt an der Oder. The doctor with a doctorate heads the specialist clinic together with the nursing manager Anja Timme and the commercial director Ludwig Merker. The medical director is Prof. Dr. medical Michael Schulte-Markwort, who heads the Oberberg Specialist Clinic Marzipanfabrik in Hamburg in the same capacity.

Holistic, evidence-based therapy approach

The range of therapies offered by the acute clinic is aimed at children and young people across the entire spectrum of mental and psychosomatic illnesses. Depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive and eating disorders as well as school and learning disorders are primarily treated.

“In a participatory concept that enables children, adolescents and young adults to be more involved in their therapy, we offer regular individual and group therapy as well as family talks,” explains Dr. Burghardt. “The therapies are designed individually through the use of various methods such as behavioral therapy, deep psychological therapy and many others. Our specialist therapies such as art, music, occupational and movement therapy and nutritional therapy will be supplemented by offers from the immediate vicinity of the clinic.”

On the basis of respect, appreciation and active participation, the treating team wants to understand why and in what form a young person has become ill in order to be able to offer appropriate therapies. Taking a loving and trusting look at growing up is the basis of working together. 42 inpatient and 9 day clinic treatment places for children and young people between the ages of six and 21 will be created.

The modernized townhouse villa from the turn of the century on Schaperstraße offers plenty of room for individuality and treatment. The quiet and at the same time urban location contributes to the creativity and development of children, adolescents and young adults. The hospital school is also located on the premises.

About the Oberberg Group: The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the clinics of the Oberberg Group, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. In addition, there is a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

Original content from: Oberberg Kliniken, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

