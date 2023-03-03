Home Health Obesity, almost a billion people affected by the disease. Dietitian Mocini: «Specialist medical care is needed»
Obesity, almost a billion people affected by the disease. Dietitian Mocini: «Specialist medical care is needed»

Obesity, almost a billion people affected by the disease. Dietitian Mocini: «Specialist medical care is needed»

Planet earth is getting fatter and fatter. “The number of people with obesity in the world is now close to one billion”. The dietician Edward Mocini, specialist in food science and researcher at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, starts from the constantly increasing numbers, to dispel widespread myths and beliefs on the treatment of obesity. “Tackling the issue in a stigmatizing and simplistic way, focusing only on individual causes – explains Mocini to beraking latest news Salute on the eve of the World obesity day – has shown that it can neither reverse the global trend nor improve patient health.

«It is rather important – he underlines – to recognize the numerous environmental causes that are not under the control of patients and to allow them to access specialist medical care, which does not consist of vague and non-specific indications on improving own diet and increase physical activity. It is important to shift the focus away from the behavior of individuals and face obesity for what it is, as recognized by the World Health Organization and the main medical-scientific societies: a multifactorial pathology, where many elements that cause it are outside the individual control”.

Not always, in fact, losing weight is a matter of willpower.

«Offering people affected by obesity simplistic solutions such as ‘eat less and move more’ is stigmatizing, reductive», says the expert, author of the book «Do your own dishes» (Rizzoli) and very active on Instagram where he fights the false myths of nutrition and body shape, fat phobia, the culture of diet and thinness at all costs. To reverse the trend of a growing planet, «it is necessary to implement urban planning, educational and agri-food policies. It is necessary to act on environmental causes, while individual patients must be allowed access to specialized, qualified, multidisciplinary treatments: diet therapy, psychological, pharmacological”.

See also  Exercise after 70 years reduces heart disease - breaking latest news

World Obesity Day

World Obesity Day, established in 2015 by the World Obesity Federation, occurs on March 4 all over the world, involving organizations, associations and individuals, with the ambitious goal of reversing the global obesity crisis. The day aims to raise awareness among citizens and institutions and to encourage the prevention of obesity, avoiding discrimination, prejudice and the use of stereotyped and stigmatizing language about people living with obesity.

