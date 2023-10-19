OBESITY: AN IMPORTANT BUT PREVENTABLE AND TREATABLE DISEASE. A DEDICATED CONFERENCE IN CONA ON SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

“Obesity: clinical framework and therapeutic innovations”: this is the title of the conference Medical Surgical Society of Ferrara, which will take place on Saturday 21 October 2023, from 8.30 to 13.00, in the Aula Magna of the Cona hospital.

The scientific event, open to health professionals and the public, is organized by Prof. Maria Chiara Zatelli and from Prof. Maria Rosaria Ambrosio – respectively Director and Associate Professor ofEndocrinology and Replacement Diseases Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – together with Prof. Angelina Passaro, Head of the Center for the Study and Treatment of Metabolic Diseases, Atherosclerosis and Clinical Nutrition of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

The objective of the event is to address the diagnostic aspects and innovations in the field of medical therapy, comparing integrated professional figures, dealing with the topic of prevention and the appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic approach to obesity, in a multidisciplinary manner.

THE ILLNESS. Obesity is a disease characterized by a pathological accumulation of body fat with important consequences for health and quality of life. It represents one of the major public health problems worldwide and has a significant impact on lifespan, because it can lead to the onset of complications, such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, sleep apnea, cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms.

In most cases, obesity depends on the imbalance between what you eat, in particular excessive introduction of foods rich in sugars and fats, and what you consume, due to insufficient physical activity. Obesity is often preventable, especially with adequate interventions already during the school period. In addition to diet and physical exercise, which together with psychological support remain the foundations of any therapeutic intervention, innovative drugs are currently available.