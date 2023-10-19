Home » OBESITY: AN IMPORTANT BUT PREVENTABLE AND TREATABLE DISEASE. A DEDICATED CONFERENCE IN CONA ON SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER
Health

OBESITY: AN IMPORTANT BUT PREVENTABLE AND TREATABLE DISEASE. A DEDICATED CONFERENCE IN CONA ON SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

by admin
OBESITY: AN IMPORTANT BUT PREVENTABLE AND TREATABLE DISEASE. A DEDICATED CONFERENCE IN CONA ON SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

“Obesity: clinical framework and therapeutic innovations”: this is the title of the conference Medical Surgical Society of Ferrara, which will take place on Saturday 21 October 2023, from 8.30 to 13.00, in the Aula Magna of the Cona hospital.

The scientific event, open to health professionals and the public, is organized by Prof. Maria Chiara Zatelli and from Prof. Maria Rosaria Ambrosio – respectively Director and Associate Professor ofEndocrinology and Replacement Diseases Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – together with Prof. Angelina Passaro, Head of the Center for the Study and Treatment of Metabolic Diseases, Atherosclerosis and Clinical Nutrition of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

The objective of the event is to address the diagnostic aspects and innovations in the field of medical therapy, comparing integrated professional figures, dealing with the topic of prevention and the appropriate diagnostic and therapeutic approach to obesity, in a multidisciplinary manner.

THE ILLNESS. Obesity is a disease characterized by a pathological accumulation of body fat with important consequences for health and quality of life. It represents one of the major public health problems worldwide and has a significant impact on lifespan, because it can lead to the onset of complications, such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, sleep apnea, cardiovascular diseases and neoplasms.

In most cases, obesity depends on the imbalance between what you eat, in particular excessive introduction of foods rich in sugars and fats, and what you consume, due to insufficient physical activity. Obesity is often preventable, especially with adequate interventions already during the school period. In addition to diet and physical exercise, which together with psychological support remain the foundations of any therapeutic intervention, innovative drugs are currently available.

You may also like

The Science Behind Intermittent Fasting: Benefits, Guidelines, and...

Removing tonsils as children increases the risk of...

The Second HealthTech Observer Conference Explores the Future...

Italy vs Switzerland | SaluteInternational

Walk Fast, Live Longer: The Surprising Link Between...

Basaglia, who was he? By Pier Aldo Rovatti...

The Extraordinary Achievements of Medical Students: Excelling in...

Today I’ll unlock a memory for you: how...

Dengue Outbreak in Trieste: San Giacomo Initiates Disinfection...

Between kids and over-60s, in the whirlpool of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy