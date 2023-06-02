Home » Obesity can also make you mentally ill
Health

Obesity can also make you mentally ill

by admin
Obesity can also make you mentally ill

According to a new study, obesity significantly increases the likelihood of depression, nicotine addiction, psychosis, anxiety, eating disorders and personality disorders.

To find out which disease occurs first, researchers from the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) in Vienna and the Medical University (Meduni) Vienna analyzed data on inpatient hospital stays. “In the vast majority of cases, obesity was significantly more likely to be the first diagnosis before a psychiatric diagnosis manifested itself,” says a broadcast by the CSH and Meduni.

In most cases, obesity, which causes illness, is attested before depression, anxiety disorders and “somatoform disorders” (physical symptoms such as pain, dizziness, digestive, heart and breathing problems without a physical cause).

So far, doctors have often assumed that psychopharmacological drugs are the cause of the connection between mental disorders and obesity, according to Alexander Kautzky from the Department of Psychiatry at Meduni Vienna.

Obese women are therefore at a higher risk for most mental illnesses than obese men. In the case of depression, for example, it is three times as high for obese women and “only” twice as high for men. An exception is nicotine addiction, whereby men who are obese and overweight are affected twice as often as women.

Start therapy in time

The fact that an obesity diagnosis increases the likelihood of many mental disorders “underlines from a clinical point of view the need to raise awareness of psychiatric diagnoses in obese patients and, if necessary, to consult specialists at an early stage of the diagnosis,” said Michael Leutner from the clinical department for Endocrinology and Metabolism at Meduni Vienna.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Dangerous to health: It is better not to...

Italy, cases of cancer before the age of...

The brain descended into the nose, saved a...

Cure or rehab? Health in focus

Cataract, as people who are affected see it:...

News on the health card, watch out for...

Rules, permits and costs for verandas, sheds, prefabricated...

Day of organ donation / General meeting of...

Insomnia drugs shorten life by five years

New holistic 10-week program: Learn individual strategies for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy