Obesity could cause asthma | News.at

Obesity could cause asthma

Obesity could cause asthma

The latest results would now indicate this again, it said on the occasion of World Asthma Day in a broadcast by the Society for Pneumology (ÖGP). Since obesity is also associated with an increased production of inflammatory messengers by the adipose tissue, which naturally promotes inflammatory processes, and asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease, a connection would be quite conceivable, explains Robab Breyer-Kohansal from the Department of Respiratory and Lung Diseases at the Vienna Clinic. Hietzing.

In any case, obesity per se impedes the respiratory function and can already increase asthma symptoms. The question is: will the symptoms improve if obese patients deliberately reduce their weight? This should be investigated in future studies.

In Austria, 4.4 percent of the population is affected by asthma, and it was and is the most common chronic disease in children.

