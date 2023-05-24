Obesity, discovered brain cells that increase appetite

According to researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, the discovery opens up the possibility of developing anti-obesity drugs.

A team of Garvan Institute of Medical Research has discovered a group of brain cells that increases theappetite when there is a prolonged surplus of energy in the body, such as the accumulation of excess fat in theobesity.

These cells not only produce the NPY molecule, which stimulates appetite, but apparently make the brain more sensitive to the molecule itself, increasing appetite even more. The researchers say their discovery opens up the possibility of blocking additional, more sensitized receptors for NPY – a new approach to developing anti-obesity drugs.

“These cells trigger changes in the brain that make it more sensitive to even low levels of NPY when there is a surplus of energy in the body in the form of excess fat, driving appetite during obesity,” explains Professor Herbert Herzog -. Our discovery helps us better understand the mechanisms in the brain that interfere with balanced energy metabolism and how they can be targeted to improve health.”

Adds Herzog: “Our brain is hardwired to resist energy shortages or weight loss, as it sees this as a threat to our survival, and triggers mechanisms that increase our appetite so that we seek out food. As we have now discovered, this also occurs when we have excess energy stored in the body.”

