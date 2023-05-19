Obesity, fighting it with cryostimulation: the new study



-afp Fighting obesity with cryostimulation, i.e. exposure to extreme cold for a short period of time: this is suggested by research presented at the European Congress on Obesity (Eco) in Dublin. The cold improves cholesterol levels and other fats in the blood; furthermore the obese subjected to extreme cold also recorded a higher waist reduction and levels of blood sugar. The study was conducted by Jacopo Fontana of the Piancavallo IRCCS Auxological Institute.

The positive effects of cryostimulation “We know from previous research that cryostimulation can have powerful effects on the body – explains Fontana -. It can act as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant treatment, with beneficial effects on body composition, including fat percentage”. A growing body of work suggests that the method is a useful adjunctive therapy, for a range of conditions, notably rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory musculoskeletal conditions and long Covid.

I study In the new study, 29 obese participants were admitted for a program that included a personalized diet plan, psychological support and physical activity; moreover, a part of them received 10 cryostimulation sessions of 2 minutes at minus 110°C in a cryochamber over two weeks; the others a placebo intervention at non-cryostimulant temperatures of minus 55 degrees. Patients, well monitored, wore minimal clothing, t-shirt, shorts and slippers. Well, triglycerides, total cholesterol, and HDL and LDL cholesterol levels decreased in both groups, but the reduction was double with cryostimulation. For them after two weeks, mean triglyceride levels had decreased by 17% compared to 8.7% in the placebo group, total cholesterol by 20.2% compared to 9.4%, bad cholesterol, LDL, by 24%. .7% versus 10.5%. Similarly, blood glucose levels decreased by 10.3% compared to 2.8% in the placebo group and waist circumference by 5.6% compared to 1.4%. See also Double 11 games are not absent! "Assassin's Creed: Chronicles Trilogy" is free for a limited time, 20% off many masterpieces-Mirror Weekly

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

