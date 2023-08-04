Obesity, for the most serious cases, drugs are not enough. You need bariatric surgery

Drugs and surgery. Against obesity – which affects 4 million Italians (and with 17 million overweight according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità) – there are two ways, which however are not separate. These are solutions that, in many cases, can be integrated into a broader multidisciplinary path of care. The new anti-obesity drugs, although very effective and received with a media clamor that is believed to have ‘obscured’ the use of the scalpel in art, are not in fact an alternative to surgery for the treatment of obesity, especially severe obesity , but a valuable tool that integrates into the patient’s therapeutic path.

Comparing experts

This will be one of the themes of the XXVI edition of the Congress of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (Ifso), in Naples from 30 August to 1 September. “Bariatric surgery – explains the professor Luigi Angrisanipresident of the Ifso congress – is made up of various surgical interventions and thanks to all the procedures it is possible to achieve a weight loss of up to 70%, a result that is far superior and also more lasting than what can be obtained with drugs “.

Few surgeries

Despite this, there is still very little use of the scalpel. “In Italy approximately 30,000 operations are performed a year, which means that much less than 1 obese patient out of 1,000 accesses one of these surgical procedures from which they could derive great benefit”, underlines Angrisani. At the Ifso congress, space will also be dedicated to the discussion on the new guidelines for bariatric surgery drawn up by the American Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (Asmbs) together with Ifso. “It is an update of the old indications that date back to over 30 years ago and which, in fact, extend even further the pool of patients who can benefit from metabolic and bariatric surgery”, explains the surgeon.

The directions

The eight new indications also include people with class 1 obesity, the least severe, who have failed to achieve substantial and sustained weight loss or improvement in comorbidities with nonsurgical methods, children and adolescents from the age of 12 years old and the elderly over 65, after being carefully evaluated. In addition to this, those awaiting organ transplantation, patients with liver disease, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and cirrhosis, and those with heart failure, cancer and other conditions.

