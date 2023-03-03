The Minister of Health announces: “We are working on the definition of a National Program for the promotion of physical activity which also includes the definition of the modalities for prescribing physical exercise and its delivery on the national territory. We are facing an important challenge, to be faced together and the keystone is prevention by encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles starting from a correct and healthy diet and the fight against a sedentary lifestyle”.

"We are working on the definition of a National Program for the promotion of physical activity which also includes the definition of the methods of prescribing physical exercise and its delivery on the national territory". The announcement is from the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci, who spoke to the ministry at the presentation of the world obesity day, specifying that the instrument could be that of the Lea to make it a "payable" service.

“We are facing an important challenge, to be faced together – explained the minister – and the keystone is prevention by encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles starting from a correct and healthy diet and the fight against a sedentary lifestyle” .

“The Ministry of Health – he added – is engaged in national strategies, with an active role of the Regions, in line with the objectives of the “Gaining health” Program and the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025. The National Prevention Plan envisages, as a strategy to reduce the preventable and avoidable burden of morbidity, mortality and disability of chronic non-communicable diseases, the promotion of correct lifestyles in the population and in subjects at risk and identifies the fight against obesity and overweight, the reduction of physical inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle, the increase in the consumption of fruit and vegetables, the reduction in the excessive consumption of salt and the promotion of the use of iodized salt as `Strategic lines of intervention´ that all Regions must pursue in the Regional Prevention Plans. Strategies in which the support of family doctors and paediatricians is also important to help promote the adoption of healthy lifestyles by children, adults and the elderly. Health literacy must also be understood as an important educational dimension in schools and its strengthening contributes to the general promotion of health”.

The applause of paediatricians and family doctors

“We pediatricians are engaged in the health education of families on a daily basis so that our children can grow up healthy. The promotion and support for the adoption of correct habits, from an early age, is an integral part of the DNA of our Profession – declares Antonio D’AvinoFIMP president. “Through the so-called “Health Reports”, Family Paediatricians periodically carry out scheduled visits involving children from birth to adolescence. The family pediatrician, together with the parents, evaluates the development and overall health of the little ones, but also the lifestyle, understood as nutrition and physical and/or sporting activity. We can only express to the Minister of Health the full availability and support of family pediatricians for an operational comparison in order to strengthen strategies to promote prevention in children and adolescents”.

“That of the minister is a commendable initiative but we have been doing it for 20 years, we have already made a recipe book for the prescription of physical activity according to criteria that range from age, gender, pathologies. The problem is that these things are done by the scientific society and naturally they are considered elite initiatives but for us physical activity is a fundamental preventive and therapeutic treatment”. To affirm it to ANSA Claudio Cricelli president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg) regarding the definition of a National Program for the promotion of physical activity which also includes the definition of the modalities for prescribing physical exercise and delivering it on the national territory announced by the minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. «Physical movement, programmed physical activity prescribed according to rigorously scientific criteria is a fundamental element of health – adds Cricelli – Physical movement even probably impacts on cardiovascular, diabetes, metabolic pathologies, perhaps even more than nutrition. We totally agree and our members are in a position to prescribe physical activity in a scientific way, therefore not occasionally, not generally advising to take 3000, 5000, 10 thousand steps but prescribing the exact type of physical activity that must be made person by person, age by age, gender by gender and pathology by pathology”).

March 01, 2023

