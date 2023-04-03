Home Health OBESITY PROMOTES AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Immunology
OBESITY PROMOTES AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES Immunology

Link between weight gain and multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes

Obesity and overweight as “accelerators” of autoimmunity is the theme of the article published in the journal Science by Giuseppe Matarese, full professor of immunology and general pathology at Federico II University in Naples.
Autoimmune diseases in the last 50 years have almost reached the level of an epidemic passing from 2-3% to 10-12% in the most advanced and industrialized societies. In autoimmune diseases, the immune system mistakes something that is not harmful as foreign and harmful, attacking organs and tissues of its own body. Why this happens isn’t entirely clear, but research suggests that being overweight and obesity may also be involved.
The research conducted in the last twenty years – many carried out by Matarese himself – have helped to clarify the mechanisms by which obesity contributes to distorting the functioning of the immune system.



Keywords |

obesit,

sclerosi,

diabete,

