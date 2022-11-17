On social networks they are known as ‘magic injections’ and are used very casually not only by US VIPs such as, for example, Kim Kardashian but also by very young girls who with a subcutaneous pic inject themselves antidiabetic drugs that also work for losing weight. Liraglutide, semaglutide and then also tirzepatide are the active ingredients of the latest generation antidiabetic drugs, characterized by a structure similar to the hormone GLP-1 and capable of having beneficial effects also on weight.