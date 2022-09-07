Not only at a very young age, but in particular in the twenty years that ferries women from 40 to 60 years: this is the time frame in which the female sex should work as hard as possible to maintain or achieve a healthy weight with the aim of preventing diseases caused by obesity such as hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, stroke and gynecological cancers. This is recommended by the new Guidelines published in the Annals of Internal Medicine by experts from the Women’s Preventive Services Initiative (WPSI), a program supported by the US government and led by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) in order to update preventive services for women.

After the age of 40, a slowdown in metabolism is physiological and as we approach menopause many women tend to gain weight. And it is precisely this time window that the attention to weight must be high. “Obesity, common in women between 40 and 59 years of age, increases the risk of hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke and all-cause mortality, and is related to cancer of the endometrium, ovary and breast, “he explains David Chelmowdirector of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and chair of the expert committee that signed the new guidelines, noting that previous ones did not specifically address obesity prevention in middle-aged women with Body Mass Index normal or overweight.

All strategies for weight control

WPSI experts carried out a systematic review of 7 randomized trials (RCTs) involving a total of 51,638 participants. Five of these focused on the effectiveness of counseling sessions during which doctors offer specific advice or recommendations on behavior change, such as weight monitoring, diet changes, or physical activity. One evaluated the effectiveness of exercise performed under medical supervision and the last the usefulness of both actions. “These recommendations fill the gap by evaluating the pros and cons of behavioral interventions to prevent weight gain and obesity in middle-aged women,” the review authors write.

What works the most? This is precisely the question that the experts have tried to answer by analyzing the data of the various researches. In 4 of the 5 counseling studies, participants obtained significant benefits in terms of weight control, which was not the case in the two exercise studies. In short, talking and listening to women with weight problems works and helps them to undertake weight loss paths. “These findings pave the way for further research to identify effective, feasible and sustainable optimal behavioral interventions in female middle age,” concludes Chelmow.