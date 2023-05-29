Obesity: This is why excess belly fat is so dangerous

Obesity is a key factor in the metabolic syndrome – and thus an indirect trigger for high blood pressure, vascular calcification and diabetes. The fat on the abdomen is considered particularly dangerous.
The rule applies: the more overweight a person is, the greater the risk that they will also develop a lot of visceral abdominal fat, which surrounds the internal organs. The waist circumference is particularly significant: women should be slimmer than men, the guide values are 80 and 94 centimetres. The dangerous upholstery can only be made exactly visible by methods that allow us to “look” inside our body, i.e. ultrasound or tomography.
