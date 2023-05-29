Obesity: This is why excess belly fat is so dangerous

by Constanze Loeffler 29.05.2023, 08:41



Obesity is a key factor in the metabolic syndrome – and thus an indirect trigger for high blood pressure, vascular calcification and diabetes. The fat on the abdomen is considered particularly dangerous.

The rule applies: the more overweight a person is, the greater the risk that they will also develop a lot of visceral abdominal fat, which surrounds the internal organs. The waist circumference is particularly significant: women should be slimmer than men, the guide values ​​are 80 and 94 centimetres. The dangerous upholstery can only be made exactly visible by methods that allow us to “look” inside our body, i.e. ultrasound or tomography.