Obesity: Those who condemn semaglutide don’t know the truth about obesity

What is obesity and why isn’t “just eating less” an effective solution?

Obesity is a chronic condition, referred to when a person’s body fat percentage is excessive. This is determined by the so-called body mass index (BMI), which measures the square of the ratio between body weight and height. If the BMI is greater than 30 kilograms/square meter, it is classified as first-degree obesity. Depending on the degree of overweight, this is then divided into the further grades 2 (BMI 35-39) and 3 (> 40 kilograms/square meter). A person who is 1.8 meters tall and weighs 100 kilograms has a BMI of 30.

“Simply eat less” falls short and reduces the disease solely to the cause of excessive calorie intake. However, many other factors also play a major role, such as energy consumption and everyone processes food differently. Psychological factors have a massive impact on the feeling of satiety. These factors are also determined by genetics. Environmental influences, so-called socio-economic factors, such as income and level of education also play a role. As a chronic disease, obesity also needs chronic treatment. The idea that the treatment is over after a person has reached a lower body weight, for example by following a low-calorie diet (“just eat less”) is a fallacy. For various reasons, the body strives to regain the old, higher weight. One could almost say that the treatment only really begins after a lower body weight has been reached, and probably for life.

How do genetics and environmental factors affect body weight?

Genetics play a crucial role. In the 1990s, for example, it was discovered that identical twin pairs who share exactly the same genetic make-up gained the same amount of weight when given an additional 1000 kcal per day. But the big difference was in comparing the pairs against each other. Here, some couples gained three times more weight than others, despite tightly controlling all other factors, such as exercise. On the one hand, this has to do with the fact that each person absorbs different amounts of calories from food via the intestines. On the other hand, we also differ in the amount of individual energy consumption. Everyone can observe this in themselves: If, for example, you feel warm quickly after eating, we call this postprandial thermogenesis, then this indicates high energy consumption. For others, this phenomenon is only very slightly pronounced. This is also genetically controlled.

But: In everyday life it is not like in a study. In everyday life, we now have food, i.e. calories, available at any time and any place. Therefore, the feeling of hunger or satiety is particularly important. On the one hand, this is also genetically influenced, and on the other hand, it is strongly controlled by the psyche. For example, stress, boredom or happiness have an effect on hunger and appetite, but very differently in different people. This shows how extremely complex the development of obesity is.

What role do hormones play in hunger and weight loss?

Hormones are extremely important in regulating the feeling of hunger and satiety. When we eat food, hormones are released, for example through glucose, i.e. sugar, but also fats and other food components. Some hormones come directly from the gut, others from the pancreas. These hormones are distributed throughout the body via the bloodstream and some reach the brain. They tell the brain what and how much food has been eaten. They often convey the feeling of being full directly in the brain. Then most people stop eating. Adipose tissue and the liver also release hormones that influence satiety in the brain.

In the case of obesity, this regulation is disturbed and the brain becomes “resistant” or the transport into the brain decreases. This can lead to a severe disturbance of the feeling of satiety and, in extreme cases, the feeling of hunger cannot be satiated in the truest sense of the word. If a person with obesity then reduces weight, which is not uncommon, then the body makes it twice as difficult for him to maintain the lower weight. For one thing, with every weight loss, energy expenditure decreases. On the other hand, the appetite increases. Studies show that appetite increases by up to 100 calories per pound lost. So it’s perfidious that someone who has lost weight and weighs the same as someone who was never obese should still have more appetite. The body is actually constantly signaling a person to return to the old, higher weight. This is due to our evolution. As hunters and gatherers, we were always more successful when we could store more weight, i.e. more energy. Today, however, we no longer depend on it at all, because we move much less, consume far fewer calories and food is always available in abundance.

Is obesity really an addiction and how is it linked to other diseases?

Obesity is not an addiction in and of itself. However, some people with obesity exhibit behavior similar to addiction. Addiction in connection with obesity usually means uncontrollable food intake. But the big difference to other addictions, such as alcohol or opioid addiction, is that food is something essential that we need to survive. For all other addictions, you could completely omit the drug that triggers the addiction. You can’t do that with food. It is essential. It has not yet been conclusively clarified in science whether, for example, a certain food component, such as sugar, can trigger an addiction or perhaps even the entire process of eating.

What we do know, however, is that when we consume excess sugar, certain regions of the brain that give us a sense of reward are almost as strongly affected as, say, drug use, and the sense of reward happens to be one of the most addictive feelings. So, among people with obesity, there are some who behave in ways that resemble addiction.

Obesity is closely linked to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The high body fat and lack of exercise promote the development of insulin resistance, which is the basis of type 2 diabetes.

Obesity often leads to high blood pressure, fatty liver, heart disease and osteoarthritis. What is less well known is that obesity also promotes various types of cancer, such as breast cancer in women and liver and colon cancer. Neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s dementia, are also more common. Covid-19 was much more fatal, especially among young people with obesity.

How does the new weight loss injection compare to a stomach reduction in the treatment of obesity?

Well, we are talking about two very different therapies. During the operation, two-thirds of the stomach is removed and partially separated from the intestine and reconnected to the intestine much further down. This method results in 25-35 percent weight loss that can be sustained for many years. However, it is a serious operation that cannot be reversed, carries risks and certainly cannot be used on the many people who are obese around the world.

With the so-called slimming syringe and the active ingredient semaglutid it contains, a weight reduction of 15 to 20 percent can be achieved. Weight loss is also sustained as long as therapy is continued, but may decrease somewhat over time. However, if you end the therapy, the weight will increase again. That’s because the semaglutide that’s in Ozempic and Wegovy suppresses hunger pangs. So if you stop taking the injection, the feeling of hunger comes back and the weight gains again. We currently think that therapy for obesity must be lifelong, as is the case with high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

But what is really encouraging is that other similar weight loss medications are already being developed. These are a real success story “made in Germany”. The idea of ​​combining several hormone analogues was developed at the Helmholtz Zentrum München. So two endogenous hormones are synthetically linked. The first results from clinical research were recently presented, showing that women can lose up to 30 percent of their body weight and men more than 20 percent. So we are slowly getting into the region of stomach reduction, with just one drug. And now even three endogenous hormones are linked and we are very excited to see how many kilos can be reduced with it.

Who should consider the weight loss injection and what are the costs and reimbursements in Germany?

Semaglutide as a weight loss medication is approved and can be prescribed for people with a BMI > 30 kilograms/square meter. Since the Social Security Code states that medicines for weight loss may not be reimbursed by the cost bearers, i.e. the health insurance companies, patients who are prescribed this medicine must pay for it themselves. Here we are talking about costs of around €300 per month. This makes it extremely difficult to use the drug on a large scale if those affected have to pay for the costs themselves. In my opinion, the legislator must act quickly and make changes here. Obesity is a chronic disease. Therapy must be possible for everyone, regardless of income. Of course, the reimbursement of medication for all those with a BMI > 30 kilograms/square meter, which is almost 30 percent of the German population, would be a huge burden for the health systems. For example, I could imagine a tiered arrangement whereby people with obesity and other risk factors initially receive reimbursement. In the long term, the cost of medicines will fall, so that a broader regulation can then be found. However, I would also like to emphasize that a healthy lifestyle, with or without injections, is always important for everyone.

Are there any concerns about the safety of the weight loss syringe and what are the future expectations and developments in this area?

We have known drugs from the same class of active ingredients for almost 20 years now. We know that the most common side effects are nausea and diarrhea, which occur in up to 20 percent of people taking these drugs. In many cases, however, this side effect decreases over time and disappears completely. However, sometimes the treatment has to be stopped.

It is discussed again and again whether the so-called GLP-1 analogues, such as semaglutide, lead to a higher rate of thyroid cancer. This is currently being clarified by the approval authorities, the data so far are not clear. One thing is clear: Anyone who has family members who have a certain form of thyroid cancer or even had it themselves should not take semaglutid.

Even more effective weight-loss drugs are already being researched that can approach the 30 percent weight reduction currently achieved with bariatric surgery. In addition, it is currently being investigated whether semaglutide can also reduce the complications of obesity, such as heart attacks or strokes.

Surf tip: How a fitness expert puts Semaglutid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

