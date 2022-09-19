Also in Sardinia, on 8 September, funeral posters (free) were posted to announce the death of Elizabeth II, Queen of England: it happened in Orgosolo and Nuchis. On the day of the funeral in Westminster Abbey, in the province of Cagliari, there are those who, joining “the pain of the family”, took a step further and decided to publish an obituary (for a fee) in L’Unione Sarda.

The signatures show the names of some activities: “New Reset, the Coyote and Black Skull Gym”. They are a nightclub and a gym, both in Ussana, and a restaurant-pizzeria in Monastir.

No irony, assures Alberto Meloni, one of the authors of the initiative and owner of the New Reset: “Elisabetta was a great character in history”, she explains on the phone, “we have seen the series about her life: we believe it is a proper tribute”.

(Unioneonline / EF)

© All rights reserved